Indigenous stories celebrated with new Halifax art mural installation
A new set of murals, full of colour and teachings by local Indigenous artists, are now on display on Barrington Street behind Scotia Square in downtown Halifax.
Each of the 19 murals was created by a local Indigenous artist.
“Indigenous art is being showcased all across Canada,” said Frances Palliser-Nicholas, manager of the Atelihai Inuit program. “It’s amazing to see Halifax finally giving our local Indigenous people that same opportunity to see a representation of themselves.”
The display titled “Our Stories” paints an array of subjects -- each rooted in Indigenous history.
“For my design, I did it for the murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls,” said muralist Shaylene Morris, who also works as a youth support worker at the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre. “It’s a very important topic within the Indigenous communities, and it’s something I feel like we need to bring to the forefront.”
The artists range in age from nine to 55, and each piece shares a perspective of celebration, knowledge and history.
Kieran Stepan of OSO Planning + Design helped spearhead the project.
“I saw this funding opportunity come up through the Downtown Halifax Business Commission (DHBC) called the ‘Gritty to Pretty’ program,” said Stepan. “I thought of this space on Barrington Steet as it’s just like a sad wall with so many people passing by. It’s kind of overlooked.”
The DHBC “Gritty to Pretty” Placemaking Grant Program is now in its eighth year and was developed to award grants for placemaking projects in the downtown core.
Community members developed mural concepts during five workshops and learned new and traditional painting styles while completing their art pieces.
Dora Takatak of the Atelihai Inuit program hopes her public mural will speak to her people, especially those who may feel disconnected from their cultural identity.
“I’m so happy to represent my culture and my ancestors,” explained Takatak. “I just want to show people that we are still here and our culture is still strong. We want Inuit people in Halifax to know that they are not alone.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by the other artists, including Crystin Edwards.
“This is where we come from and these are our people,” Edwards said. “It’s important for everybody to know where you are, where we come from and the stories that we have to tell.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
EXCLUSIVE | All 'Freedom Convoy' truckers, donors could be drawn into class-action lawsuit over protest disruption
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
Fall mini-budget aims to help Canada compete with U.S. clean energy investments
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to table her mid-year budget update in the House of Commons today focused heavily on driving investment to Canada's clean energy industries in response to new American tax incentives signed into law last summer.
Canada expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, but COVID-19 costs on the decline
Canada is expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, according to new estimates, but the steep increase in health spending caused by the pandemic seems to sliding back down — despite COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceeding those of 2021.
'I call him a hero': Lloydminster man kicks in door to alert family to house fire
A Lloydminster man says his neighbour is a hero after he kicked in the door to alert the family to a fire. Mike Champagne and his family were asleep early Sunday morning when a blaze broke out at the home next door.
Dry shampoo recall could lead to class-action lawsuits, lawyers say
As Health Canada reports more than 100 incidents and inquiries following the recall of 1.5 million dry shampoo products found to have the presence of a cancer-causing chemical, legal experts say it wouldn't be surprising if the Unilever brand is hit with a lawsuit.
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
Heavy winds send 2 massive Christmas baubles rolling down street in central London
A street in central London looked less like a winter wonderland and more like a nightmare before Christmas when heavy winds tore through the area earlier this week.
Some airline passengers with wheelchairs say they're treated like second-class citizens
Flying these days can be frustrating enough, but imagine if you also worried about being injured every time you get on a plane. That's how a growing number of passengers who travel with wheelchairs are feeling.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that will impose a contract on 55,000 education workers ahead of a planned walkout.
-
Thick fog creates 'near zero' visibility across most of southern Ontario
Thick fog is creating some hazardous driving conditions around the GTA and much of southern Ontario for the morning commute and drivers are being asked to leave themselves extra time to get around safely.
-
Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
Calgary
-
City hall to draft bylaw restricting how graphic anti-abortion flyers are distributed in Calgary
Councillor Jennifer Wyness filed a notice of motion in September calling on the city to introduce rules that would require graphic images to be concealed in an envelope and have a warning label.
-
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, say researchers
Getting the flu shot significantly reduced the chances of having a stroke in a study of more than four million adult Albertans over a 10 year span.
-
Industry leaders meet in Calgary to discuss ongoing supply chain disruption story
The Calgary Supply Chain Excellence forum returned to Calgary Wednesday for the first in-person event since the start of the pandemic, gathering industry leaders to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing supply chain disruption.
Montreal
-
Quebec eyes new bill to make oath to King optional, but will it be enough to change the rules?
The Quebec government says it intends to soon table a bill to make swearing an oath to the King optional for MNAs in the national assembly, even though it remains unclear whether or not the province has the power to do that without amending the Canadian constitution.
-
Kahnawake's Remembrance Day ceremonies honour centuries-old warrior and military tradition
Kahnawake's ceremonies on Saturday will honour community members who have served alongside both Canadian and American soldiers, as the Legion no. 219's annual Remembrance Day/Veterans' Day festivities commence on Saturday.
-
Biggest police operation in 20 years: Montreal preparing for tens of thousands at COP15 environmental conference
A massive security detail will be put in place in the next few weeks in Montreal, with traffic being restricted in Old Montreal and a metro station closed as the city hosts the U.N. Conference on Biodiversity.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
-
Nearly 400 crashes reported to collision centres during Edmonton's first snowfall
The season's first snowfall has hit city streets, causing hundreds of crashes and testing Edmonton's new collision reporting centres.
-
'I call him a hero': Lloydminster man kicks in door to alert family to house fire
A Lloydminster man says his neighbour is a hero after he kicked in the door to alert the family to a fire. Mike Champagne and his family were asleep early Sunday morning when a blaze broke out at the home next door.
Northern Ontario
-
Best friend of Sudbury murder-suicide victim speaks out
Friends of a Greater Sudbury family who were found dead last weekend are sharing fond memories of the family, even as they deal with feelings of shock and numbness.
-
Timmins-area school boards release plans in case of CUPE strike
Four school boards oversee education in the Timmins area and their plans vary from board to board regarding the expected strike Friday by education workers.
-
Bed challenges worsen at Sault Area Hospital
Roughly one in four beds at the Sault Area Hospital are currently occupied by alternate level of care patients.
London
-
Hundreds of bus cancellations and delays in London region
Hundreds of bus routes are delayed or cancelled Thursday morning due to the fog.
-
Fog blankets all of southern Ontario Thursday morning
Fog advisories blanket all of southern Ontario Thursday morning, stretching from Windsor-Essex through London-Middlesex up to Parry Sound-Muskoka.
-
Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
Winnipeg
-
Two councillors who endorsed Glen Murray ousted from mayor's inner circle
Winnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
Two adults are facing a slew of charges after multiple children were given cannabis gummies on Halloween night.
-
Heavy snow, freezing rain to hit these parts of Manitoba
Parts of northern Manitoba are expected to receive between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow this week.
Ottawa
-
CHEO postponing some surgeries, redeploying staff to deal with 'major surge' of patients
CHEO is cancelling some non-urgent surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments and redeploying clinicians to free up staff as it deals with a "major surge" in patients this fall.
-
Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa provides the backdrop for these Christmas movies this holiday season
Ottawa and eastern Ontario will take centre stage on the small screen this holiday season, with 15 Christmas movies filmed in the capital region this year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mom consumed with rodent infestation in her apartment
A woman living with her son in a Saskatchewan Housing apartment complex in the Eastview neighbourhood of Saskatoon wants something done about the rodents in her building.
-
Developer could nix downtown grocery store over spat with city
The site of a proposed downtown grocery store could remain vacant after the developer was denied a request at a city council meeting earlier this week.
-
Handgun sales at Saskatoon gun shop shot up before ban
For Saskatoon's Back Forty Guns and Gear, the lead-up to the freeze on handgun sales was great for business.
Vancouver
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Wednesday.
-
Whitecaps react to prison sentence for coach who sexually assaulted players
After former Vancouver Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda was sentenced to prison time, the team's CEO Axel Schuster issued a statement praising the four young players who told police what their coach had done to them.
-
Vancouver, Surrey open up cold-weather shelter spaces
Metro Vancouver's two largest cities have opened up extra shelter spaces as overnight temperatures are forecast to dip close to freezing in the coming days.
Regina
-
Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
'It's scary': Worries surrounding Sask. doctor shortage grow as B.C increases wages for physicians
Following an overhaul in the payment model for family doctors in British Columbia, many in Saskatchewan are fearful that the shortage of primary care providers in the province will grow as physicians leave for greener pastures.
-
Fatal collision causes partial closure of Ring Road: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported a fatal traffic collision on Ring Road, which has led to a partial closure of the highway.
Vancouver Island
-
One of the youngest councillors in Canada, at 18, was just sworn in on Vancouver Island
He has spent the past few years serving customers at the Crossroads Pub and Restaurant in Sayward, B.C., but now Kohen Gilken will begin serving the public in another way.
-
Island real estate market cooling off, but prices might be plateauing
The red hot real estate market in the Capital Region has cooled off since its peak this past March. Interest rate hikes have softened demand, causing some to be more reluctant to take on a mortgage, and turning the tide from a seller's market to a buyer's.
-
Vancouver Island could see snow next week
We continue to make up for our "dry time" with another storm moving across Vancouver Island on Thursday and Friday. Storm season has arrived so let's prepare for another shot of rain and strong winds.