Inquest scheduled into death of Lexi Daken, father hoping to get answers

A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into the death of a New Brunswick teenager who died by suicide two years ago.

Lexi Daken was 16-years-old when she died on Feb. 24, 2021.

Six days before her death, Daken sought help at the emergency room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton. She waited eight hours to see a psychiatrist, but was sent home without meeting with one.

An inquest into her death was announced Wednesday by the New Brunswick chief coroner’s office.

Daken’s death sparked widespread debate over gaps in the province’s mental health-care system.

"The coroner called us in and told us that they were going to do an inquest, we were kind of hoping that that would happen when they wouldn't do a public inquiry,” said Chris Daken, Lexi's father, on Thursday.

“I'm going to say we never really asked for it, but we're very happy to have it"

Former child and youth advocate Norm Bosse released his own report on Daken's death in September 2021.

His 12 recommendations included training for all professionals working in child and youth mental health, and the creation of a provincial strategy for child and youth rights.

The inquest has been scheduled for November at the University of New Brunswick Law School in Fredericton.

Presiding coroner Emily Caissy and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Daken’s death.

The jury will then make recommendations “aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.”

Chris Daken says he hopes the inquest brings his family the answers they’ve been seeking surrounding his daughter’s care.

"And we're hoping that that will come out in the inquest, and hopefully that no other child has to go through what Lexi had to do, or have that same, similar experience."

-------------

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1-800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.