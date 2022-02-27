Inquiry plans frank account of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Canadians are being advised to brace Monday for the retelling of the horrors of the country's worst mass shooting in modern history as a public inquiry provides a chronological description of the tragedy that began in Portapique, N.S.
Barbara McLean, the lead investigator for the federal-provincial inquiry, told journalists last week that the account to be heard of the April 18-19, 2020, killings is the result of over a year of interviews with witnesses.
It will also make use of 911 calls that desperate residents made as the gunman moved through the community.
"It's my hope that in the coming days, people will ... prepare themselves for what they're about to hear Monday," McLean said.
Thirteen of the 22 victims were murdered in Portapique by a gunman driving a replica RCMP vehicle and wearing an RCMP uniform, and a number of homes were set on fire.
The gunman went on to kill nine other people, including a pregnant woman and an RCMP officer, after he escaped Portapique, committing murders in Debert, Shubenacadie and Wentworth.
Some details of the first night have been revealed in police briefings and witness statements filed to obtain search warrants after the rampage.
However, the inquiry's investigators conducted interviews with more than 150 witnesses, viewed photos and videos and listened to calls made to emergency services to put together their description. The result is a "foundational document" that includes links to transcripts and other source material.
"We're about to reveal the events in a sequential way that makes sense of all the things that were going on, as well as the sources of that information," said McLean.
The information, particularly the frightened calls of residents as the gunman moved through the community, will be difficult to read and hear, the veteran investigator said.
"To be real here, the information we're going to start sharing on Monday is disturbing. It's awful," she said.
Issues that have remained unclear since the killings include what was reported during 911 calls; what the shooter's precise route was; when exactly the shooter killed his victims; and how he managed to escape across a field and carry on his killings the next day.
In the early weeks after the shooting, the RCMP had said about nine minutes elapsed between when police officers first reached the scene after 10 p.m., and the time the shooter left the community. However, the Mounties told Global News in a later email the time was closer to 19 minutes.
Some outstanding issues may be dealt with in Monday's documents, while others may be addressed in documents on first responders and on efforts to contain the area, expected to be released later in the week.
Tom Taggart, the member of the provincial legislature for the area, said in an interview he's heard from community members who are anxious about revisiting the painful memories that the shooting and its aftermath evokes.
He said he received four calls from community members worried after recently receiving letters from the inquiry indicating their testimony would be released as part of the foundational documents.
"It hurts. So when they got those letters, memories came flooding back," he said, adding he felt the notifications should have come sooner.
Taggart said that after the attacks, relatively few residents sought counselling or assistance with the trauma, though it was made available by the province.
"People in the community have mostly carried this burden themselves," he said. "They've continued to hold this thing in."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine slows Russian advance, talks underway in Belarus
Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.
Does Putin's alert change risk of nuclear war?
Russian President Vladimir Putin's implied threat to turn the Ukraine war into a broader nuclear conflict presents U.S. President Joe Biden with choices rarely contemplated in the atomic age, including whether to raise the alert level of U.S. nuclear forces.
Live updates: More than half a million have fled Ukraine, UN says
The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday.
World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
The world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, generating alarm and sadness among the aviation world in which it occupies almost cult status.
'Delay means death': We're running out of ways to adapt to the climate crisis, new report shows. Here are the key takeaways
Climate change is on course to transform life on Earth as we know it, and unless global warming is dramatically slowed, billions of people and other species will reach points where they can no longer adapt to the new normal, according to a major report published Monday.
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia
Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Displaced by war, tens of thousands of Ukrainians take shelter in Poland
The influx of civilians fleeing Ukraine has turned a warehouse in a small Polish village into a massive shelter -- and the number of refugees is going up by the minute.
How interest rate hikes could affect your mortgage payment
With the Bank of Canada's key interest rate target expected to rise this year, experts point to the cumulative impact this will have on Canadian homeowners, particularly those with variable-rate mortgages.
Anti-war protests across Canada and the globe stand in solidarity with Ukraine
As Ukraine struggled through another day under attack, a wave of global anger with Russia spread across the world on Sunday, with anti-war protests occurring in numerous countries -- including Russia.
Toronto
-
Most of Ontario COVID-19 restrictions are lifting in March. Here's what you need to know
Nearly all of Ontario’s major COVID-19 restrictions will lift this week, bringing the province the closest it’s been to pre-pandemic life.
-
Ontario set to introduce $15 minimum wage for app-based gig workers
The Ontario government is set to introduce new legislation Monday that will give app-based gig workers “fundamental rights,” including a $15 minimum wage and transparency when it comes to their tips.
-
Live updates: More than half a million have fled Ukraine, UN says
The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Displaced by war, tens of thousands of Ukrainians take shelter in Poland
The influx of civilians fleeing Ukraine has turned a warehouse in a small Polish village into a massive shelter -- and the number of refugees is going up by the minute.
-
New less stringent COVID-19 testing measures arrive for Canadians returning from abroad
Stringent COVID-19 testing measures have dissuaded some Canadians from travelling abroad throughout the pandemic, but those measures have been scaled back.
-
Ukrainian-Calgarian marches across city to raise awareness of Russian invasion
A Ukrainian-Calgarian, originally from Crimea, will be walking through the city in an effort to bring more support for the country's fight against Russian invaders.
Montreal
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec
The Quebec government is lifting more restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community prays and protests for an end to the Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, parishioners and protesters gathered in Montreal on Sunday calling and praying for peace.
-
Montreal's St. Patrick’s Day parade returns after pandemic pause
Montreal's St. Patrick’s Day parade is back after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Flames take over southeast Edmonton apartment complex, forcing residents out of homes
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire tore through a southeast Edmonton complex early Monday morning.
-
Live updates: More than half a million have fled Ukraine, UN says
The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday.
-
'Stand with Ukraine': Edmontonians lining streets downtown in support of Ukraine
Edmontonians joined together in blue and yellow to line the streets this weekend, showing their support for the crisis unfolding in Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario lifts vaccine passport and new rules for travellers arriving in Canada: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
How interest rate hikes could affect your mortgage payment
With the Bank of Canada's key interest rate target expected to rise this year, experts point to the cumulative impact this will have on Canadian homeowners, particularly those with variable-rate mortgages.
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A southern Ontario resident was shot in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday, Chief Linda Debassige confirmed in a news release.
London
-
The Glorious Sons to headline all-Canadian Thursday show at Rock The Park
Following a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, Rock the Park is back for 2022 and organizers have announced an all-Canadian line up for Thursday July 14.
-
Norfolk County resident loses over $200k in online romance scam
OPP are warning the public after a Norfolk County resident lost over $200,000 in a romance scam.
-
Ontario set to introduce $15 minimum wage for app-based gig workers
The Ontario government is set to introduce new legislation Monday that will give app-based gig workers “fundamental rights,” including a $15 minimum wage and transparency when it comes to their tips.
Winnipeg
-
'It's incredible to see': Light pillars captured in northern Manitoba's winter sky
A Manitoba Hydro employee in Northern Manitoba captured a spectacular sight in the winter sky – pillars of light shooting up into the atmosphere.
-
'Serious' assault sends one person to hospital: Winnipeg police
A serious assault in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighborhood has sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.
-
'We're hoping to dig up more': Families take to the snow to uncover buried fire hydrants
With Winnipeg facing one of its snowiest winters on record so far, a group of Manitobans is taking it upon themselves to help uncover fire hydrants buried in the snow.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about the end of vaccine passports in Ottawa
Ontario will lift the proof of vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and all indoor settings on Tuesday.
-
Ottawa residents stand in solidarity with Ukraine outside Russian Embassy
The rally started in front of the Russian Embassy with speeches and the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem, before the crowd marched to Ottawa City Hall.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Gatineau bars, Casino du Lac Leamy reopen as Quebec lifts some COVID-19 restrictions
The Casino du Lac-Leamy and bars across Gatineau will reopen today, as Quebec lifts some restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Saskatoon
-
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
-
In pictures: Here are the 10 most expensive house listings in the Saskatoon area
How much house can you buy in Saskatoon if the sky is the limit? Turns out, quite a bit.
-
Hundreds rally outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine
A rally for Ukraine outside City Hall Sunday gathered hundreds of people in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
How British Columbians can help Ukraine
With hundreds of thousands of British Columbians having ties to Ukraine, many are looking for ways to help Ukrainians as the crisis prompted by Russia's invasion intensifies.
-
New rules for COVID-19 travel testing have British Columbians packing their bags
Strict COVID-19 testing requirements that have prevented many British Columbians from travelling internationally for nearly two years are changing.
-
Rainfall warnings issued for Lower Mainland; more snow expected on highways
Rainfall warnings have been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as a "moisture-laden weather system" approaches the South Coast.
Regina
-
White City entrepreneur wins Canada’s Volunteer Award
24 year-old entrepreneur Robyn Ham is one of 21 recipients to receive the latest Canada’s Volunteer Award.
-
Man charged with arson in connection to Feb. 26 fire
Troy Whitehawk, a 33 year-old from Regina, is facing one charge of arson with disregard for human life.
-
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Rally for Ukraine draws large crowd at B.C. legislature
A large crowd descended on the B.C. legislature building on Sunday to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support the demands of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for additional aid to the besieged nation.
-
Victoria townhome development headed for public hearing amid opposition from neighbours
A controversial development in Victoria has taken another step forward, with the city council voting last week to move the project to a public hearing.
-
How British Columbians can help Ukraine
With hundreds of thousands of British Columbians having ties to Ukraine, many are looking for ways to help Ukrainians as the crisis prompted by Russia's invasion intensifies.