SYDNEY, N.S. -- Tammy MacKay hadn't seen her grandmother since March when the COVID-19 crisis first came to the Maritimes.

In town from Halifax, she dropped by the MacGillivray Guest Home in Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday, hoping for an indoor visit, but found out the home isn't allowing them until Monday.

"It’s devastating not to be able to just come and go and see loved ones when you want to," MacKay said. "It’s painful, actually."

The home's director of care says they need a few more days to arrange space and logistics to conduct indoor visits safely and that even then, a lot of visits will be outdoors.

"There’s been concerns brought forward by staff, there’s been concerns brought forward by families, even, that are concerned about the indoor visits, and really not sure that they want them as well," said Stacey Boutilier.

The Continuing Care Association of Nova Scotia says many of the roughly 50 facilities it represents have another concern.

"Over the last several weeks, more facilities have become aware that there is a contagious disease exclusion in their insurance -- their liability and property policies," said Michelle Thompson.

She says that would affect any claims related to COVID-19, so until they get more clarity, some can expect their visits to be scaled back.

"Some facilities that don't currently have insurance may not be able to offer indoor visits right away," said Thompson. "They may also not be able to allow residents and families to have that quick hug or touch."

Still, the MacGillivray Guest Home in Sydney will be allowing it on a limited basis come Monday.

While they know residents and their families can't wait, they're proceeding with caution.

"It is a risk to have families in the building and we’ve been working so diligently to protect residents for so long," Boutilier said.

So, while the province is now allowing outdoor visits with as many as five people at once, that's as close as some will be getting for another while yet.