Investigation into unsolved murder of Helen Diane Knickle continues 50 years later

Investigators with the Halifax Regional Police (HRP) continue to investigate the murder of Helen Diane Knickle 50 years after her death.

Around 3 a.m. on July 26, 1974, police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman on the Halifax Common, who was determined to be 22-year-old Knickle.

She was pronounced dead and her death was ruled a homicide.

Through the investigation, police say they learned Knickle left her residence on Cook Street to go for a walk sometime between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Investigators working on the case say they believe there are people who have information that could help solve Knickle’s murder.

“They hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and share what they know with police,” reads a news release from HRP on Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.

Knickle’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

Callers must contact the Rewards Program at 1-888-710-9090, provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court.

Police say all calls will be recorded and the amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.

