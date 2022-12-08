Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER

Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B, according to Vitalité Health Network.

The death was confirmed in a news release Thursday morning.

Vitalité says the patient died at the Edmundston Regional Hospital emergency room on Wednesday.

The release says a “thorough analysis” is underway to find out what happened.

The patient’s age, gender, or how they died have not been released.

FOURTH N.B. ER DEATH

This is the second patent to die in the ER at the Edmundston hospital and fourth to die in a New Brunswick ER in recent months.

Another patient died at the Edmundston Regional Hospital ER on July 24 due to “unforeseeable and exceptional circumstances.”

At the time, Vitalité said additional security measures were put in place to increase the safety of ER staff and patients.

A man also died in the ER waiting room at Horizon Health Network’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton on July 12.

Since then, a new pilot project has been implemented inside the waiting rooms at Horizon’s five regional hospital emergency departments.

A health-care worker is now stationed day and night to monitor patients as they go through the triage process at Horizon’s regional hospitals in Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Miramichi, and Waterville.

Last month, a man died while waiting for care at The Moncton Hospital. Horizon Health confirmed that a patient arrived at the hospital’s emergency department while it was in "a critical overcapacity state” on Nov. 22.

A review of the incident is underway.