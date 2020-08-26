HALIFAX -- Police in two Nova Scotia communities are investigating separate incidents in which vandals spray-painted racist graffiti.

In New Glasgow, N.S., several streets and a building were spray-painted with racist words and images sometime between Friday and Sunday morning.

Some of the graffiti was spray-painted a short distance from a church with a predominantly Black congregation.

Much of the graffiti has been removed, but the building will need to be repainted.

A member of the local Black Lives Matter movement says the incident shows that racism is alive and well in Pictou County.

“It is something that really does bother us and it hits a lot of emotions when we’re out here trying to make the quality of life for Black people better,” said Wayne Desmond. “It’s just something that hits, not just the emotion of anger, but more hurt.”

“This is not what the majority of people are,” said New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks. “This is an individual, or individuals, who, for whatever reason, chose to act out this way. I truly don’t believe this is who we are. This is not the people of New Glasgow, for sure.”

Meanwhile, in Dartmouth, N.S., the word “noose” was recently spray-painted on a power pole outside the home of a Black family.

Sam Austin, the councillor for District 5, learned about the incident a week ago and has been speaking to the family.

“You know, it needs to be socially unacceptable,” said Austin. “It needs to be a very clear message that we do not condone this whatsoever. This is abhorrent and it won’t be tolerated.”

Halifax Regional Police are investigating, including the possibility that the word might be the name of a tagger -- a local graffiti artist.

“You’ve got to unpack, well, why was this tag chosen?” asked Austin. “Why would you choose that word?”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police or Halifax Regional Police.