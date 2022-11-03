'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
What the commissioners heard was criticism of the RCMP, discontent with some of the decisions made by the MCC, and of the lack of access to mental health services and support after the tragedy.
The transcripts of the sessions were made public by the commission Thursday.
The lawyer representing many families and survivors of the shootings, says it was an opportunity for them to speak directly to those in charge of the inquiry, after spending months observing public proceedings.
“Some of them would say this should have come sooner,” says Sandra McCulloch, “but nevertheless, that they had the opportunity to have their voices heard was very important.”
Many family members laid bare their criticisms of the RCMP’s lack of command coordination, failure to issue an emergency alert, and poor communications during and after the events of April 18-19, 2020.
Nick Beaton described the moment an RCMP officer came to his home and told him his wife Kristen and their unborn child had been killed after an agonizing eight hours waiting for news.
“One guy got out and his first words to me was like, 'You will be happy to know ... you're the first one notified,' is what he said to me,” Beaton said, “And I still don't know how I didn't knock him out."
His mother, Bev Beaton, told commissioners she had to distract her young grandson while Beaton collapsed to the ground in grief. She said that terrible moment came only after her son had told police he'd go to the crime scene to find out himself if they didn’t notify him soon as to Kristen’s whereabouts.
“There's no way in hell that a victim's family should have to feel like they have no other option," she said.
She described how officers at the crime scene on Hunter Road near Debert had failed to cover her daughter-in-law’s body with a blanket, and images of her remains ended up online, including a six-minute video.
The RCMP had the images taken down.
“Do I feel right now today this could happen again in our community? One hundred per cent,” she told the commissioners. “Do I think the RCMP would be ready for it if it happened today? No.”
She and other family members also criticized decisions made by the commissioners, such as allowing some RCMP witnesses to appear behind closed doors, and allowing Gabriel Wortman's former spouse, Lisa Banfield, to appear without live cross-examination from participant lawyers.
The daughter of retired firefighter Tom Bagley, who was murdered in Wentworth on the second day of the killings, questioned the MCC’s “trauma-informed” approach.
"...one thing that continued to traumatize me after this event,” said Charlene Bagley, “...was basically feeling like...everywhere we turned, a wall was put up for us."
Many of those left behind –- both family members of victims and survivors in affected communities -- described difficulties trying to access mental health care both in the months after the tragedy, and even now.
Ryan Farrington’s mother and step-father, Frank and Dawn Gulenchyn, were killed in their home in Portapqiue.
Farrington lives in Ontario, which he said made it even more difficult to access care.
“I didn't hear anything from anybody,” he said, “I just felt like I was in the dark and had absolutely nobody to lean on..."
Jennifer Zahl Bruland travelled from the United States to describe to Commissioners her experience after her father, U.S. Navy veteran John Zahl, and her step-mother, Joanne Thomas, were killed by the gunman in Portapique.
“I had to call victims services and tell them, ‘Do you know that your number is not accessible from the United States?’ They acted shocked. Nobody had bothered to check,” she said. Counseling services, there was six months or more before my counselor could be added, and then it took more months for them to figure out that she needed to be paid in U.S. dollars.”
“There was a lot of people that were sort of missed in the process,” says Scott McLeod, the brother of victim Sean McLeod. “When somebody's dealing with the mental health side of something like this, a five-minute meet and greet's not an end-all for anything.”
McLeod’s session with the commissioners also included several residents of Portapique, who spoke of the trauma of still living in the shattered community, and the lack of regular and meaningful contact with Victims Services.
“I don’t hear from them at all,” said former resident Mallory Colpitts, “In fact, the last time I...asked a question about a treatment option, they told me they would get back to me and never did.”
Darrin Murphy, whose brother, Bernie, was also a resident of Portapique, said Bernie changed after the tragedy.
“I talked to my brother about two months after this happened... And he told me that he was told that it would take up to nine months to get to mental health. And when I seen him, I didn’t recognize him. He was not the same person we knew,” he said.
Bernie Murphy died in December, and his sister-in-law told the Commission she believed the stress and what he experienced, “contributed to his death.”
Survivor Leon Joudrey was also part of the small group session, telling the Commissioners he never received a call from Victims Services.
“When you're shaking every day and somebody tells you, ‘it'll be three weeks,’ doesn’t help you much,” said Joudrey.
Joudrey died suddenly Sunday. The week before, he told CTV News in an interview about the “hell” he was enduring, unable to sell his home and move away from the memories that haunted him Portapique.
“When you are struggling and have to call a list of 10 or 15 different service providers....that's just not good enough,” says McCulloch. “Hopefully this is something the Commission will really dig into in its final report. We need to pay attention to what those individuals need and not leave any behind to struggle and suffer on their own, to try to find to find their own way out of this tragedy, or a tragedy like this in the future."
“It just can’t be left to happen that way again,” she says.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
Statistics Canada says the economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for 'failure to disavow antisemitism,' star apologizes
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to 'unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.'
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
'Illegal' Ontario strike begins today for education workers
A provincewide strike by education support workers is underway, resulting in the closure of most schools across the Greater Toronto Area on Friday.
-
Ontario landlord claims he’s owed $76,000 in rent by a Canadian border guard
An Ontario landlord is throwing up his hands in frustration after trying to evict a tenant when he claimed he was owed $12,000 in rent in a lakefront property — only to have that figure skyrocket to more than $76,000 by the time proceedings to evict him were over.
Calgary
-
Start of ski season arrives in Banff, nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies
Itching to ski or snowboard? Here's a list of the tentative opening days for ski resorts in-and-around Calgary, Banff and throughout the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.
-
Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory
Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row.
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Man, 47, in critical condition after alleged impaired driver strikes pedestrian in Ville-Marie hit-and-run
Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in a hit-and-run early Friday morning in the city's Ville-Marie borough.
-
Pink Floyd founding member inaugurates Montreal exhibit featuring band's history
Very few rock bands from the 1970s left a marking impression on Canadian audiences, and especially Quebec, as Pink Floyd. When the band first toured North America in support of their album Meddle in 1971, it brought the band to the Univesity of Montreal Sports Center, and Quebec City’s Pavillon de la Jeunesse, which were large auditoriums compared to the theaters they played elsewhere in the United States.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
Statistics Canada says the economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
What northeastern Ontario school boards have planned for Friday if there is a strike
While things can change, CTV News is maintaining a list of what school boards in northeastern Ontario have planned ahead of Friday’s expected labour disruption.
London
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
London school boards set to close Friday, move to online learning in response to CUPE strike
As the Ontario government plans to pass anti-strike legislation, CUPE members are preparing to walk off the job on Friday.
-
22-year-old driver charged in fatal crash involving delivery truck: OPP
A 22-year-old from London has been charged following the investigation into a fatal crash in Elgin County this past May.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
RCMP investigation prompts 'hold and secure' at two Steinbach schools
Two Steinbach schools initiated hold and secure protocols Thursday afternoon due to what the Hanover School Division called an urgent RCMP investigation in the community.
-
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatoon doctor is prescribing magic mushrooms for depression
A clinic in Saskatoon is helping local residents access psychedelic drugs, joining groups across the country touting the therapeutic benefits of these once-prohibited substances.
-
'If you are a business owner, I suggest security': Prince Albert businesses bearing brunt of social issues
A Prince Albert business owner says people suffering from addictions and mental health issues are making it difficult to run his businesses.
-
Province launches first legal online gambling website
Legally regulated sports betting is now live in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations Centre
B.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
Schizophrenic B.C. woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing, dismembering twin sister
A Port Coquitlam woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has been found not criminally responsible for her twin sister's death. Warning, this story contains disturbing details.
-
Trail network closed after 2 bear attacks in Squamish Estuary
The District of Squamish is closing trails in a recreation area near its downtown after two bear attacks were reported there Thursday morning.
Regina
-
'This time, it was our community': Melville looking to heal following homicide
The day following a homicide in the community of Melville, the city is looking to pick up the pieces and move on.
-
Province launches first legal online gambling website
Legally regulated sports betting is now live in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatchewan Marshal Service to be operational by 2026: province
The Government of Saskatchewan has released its vision for the Saskatchewan Marshal Service (SMS), which plans to be fully operational by 2026.
Vancouver Island
-
Bison bones thousands of years old found at Saanich construction site
The future operator of an under-construction care home in Saanich is hailing a "significant palaeontological find" made during excavation of the work site.
-
Japan recognizes Vancouver Island University with bronze accreditation for authentic cuisine
In an effort to train foreign chefs around the world authentic Japanese cuisine, the Japanese government has recognized Vancouver Island University as a bronze level-certified institution in Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries.
-
Cowichan Tribes sandbagging flood-prone homes as atmospheric river approaches Vancouver Island
Cowichan Tribes members have spent much of the week filling and piling sandbags around their homes as Vancouver Island braces for the next atmospheric river approaching the region.