ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Youth who pleaded guilty in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald to be sentenced

    A sign is seen outside the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown on Nov. 22, 2024. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic) A sign is seen outside the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown on Nov. 22, 2024. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    A teen who pleaded guilty in the death of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year will be sentenced Friday.

    The youth, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald.

    The teen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and interfering with human remains on Oct. 4.

    The teen will be sentenced in the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island. A number of people were lined up outside the courthouse Friday morning.

    Second teen to plead guilty

    MacDonald went missing in Caledonia, P.E.I., the night of Dec. 14, 2023. After an extensive search, police found his body in the Milltown Cross area in Kings County on Dec. 20, 2023.

    Two youths were arrested in connection with his disappearance and death and charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

    One youth was also charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of a police investigation. That teen pleaded guilty in February to mischief and obstructing a police investigation. The Crown stayed the charges of first-degree murder, accessory after the fact and indignity to human remains.

    That teen was sentenced in April to:

    • two months in custody in the provincial correctional centre
    • one month of community supervision
    • 12 months of probation

    For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Enslaved on OnlyFans: Women recount torment and sexual servitude

    OnlyFans says it empowers content creators, particularly women, to monetize sexually explicit images and videos in a safe online environment. But a Reuters investigation found women who said they had been deceived, drugged, terrorized and sexually enslaved to make money from the site.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News