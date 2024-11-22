Youth who pleaded guilty in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald to be sentenced

A teen who pleaded guilty in the death of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year will be sentenced Friday.

The youth, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald.

The teen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and interfering with human remains on Oct. 4.

The teen will be sentenced in the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island. A number of people were lined up outside the courthouse Friday morning.

Second teen to plead guilty

MacDonald went missing in Caledonia, P.E.I., the night of Dec. 14, 2023. After an extensive search, police found his body in the Milltown Cross area in Kings County on Dec. 20, 2023.

Two youths were arrested in connection with his disappearance and death and charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

One youth was also charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of a police investigation. That teen pleaded guilty in February to mischief and obstructing a police investigation. The Crown stayed the charges of first-degree murder, accessory after the fact and indignity to human remains.

That teen was sentenced in April to:

two months in custody in the provincial correctional centre

one month of community supervision

12 months of probation

