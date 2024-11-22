ATLANTIC
    • Murder investigation of Kimber Leanne Lucas continues 30 years later

    The body of Kimber Leanne Lucas was found at the back of a building on North Street in Halifax on Nov. 23, 1994. (Halifax Regional Police) The body of Kimber Leanne Lucas was found at the back of a building on North Street in Halifax on Nov. 23, 1994. (Halifax Regional Police)
    Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate the murder of Kimber Leanne Lucas three decades after she was killed.

    Police responded to a report of a possible death at 5783 North Street in Halifax around 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 23, 1994.

    Officers found the body of the 25-year-old woman at the back of the building. Her death was ruled a homicide.

    Police say she had been seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

    Investigators determined that Lucas had been in the area of North and Maitland streets between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on the day of her death.

    Police believe there are people who have information about Lucas’ murder that could help them solve the case, and they are asking those people to come forward.

    Her homicide is part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in certain cases.

