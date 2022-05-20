'It makes us feel really good': Cape Breton volunteers offer monthly free lunches as food costs continue to rise

With food prices going up, a group of Cape Breton volunteers are doing what they can to provide a little relief to those on the island.

Volunteers with the St. John's Anglican Church in North Sydney, N.S., are making and passing out free lunches.

Tiffany Norman grew up in the area and recently moved back. She had no idea about the free lunches, but was pleased when she decided to stop in on Thursday.

"Well, I don't have to buy lunch today, so I'm really happy about that," said Norman.

The group of church volunteers made 66 bowls of hamburger soup to pass out for free – their highest meal count yet. The group has been offering free meals once a month since the fall.

"The third Thursday of every month, a few of us get together and make a meal and give it out to the public," said Betty Mansfield, with the St. John's Anglican Church. "We advertise mostly on Facebook. Whoever needs it, you don't have to be starving."

Of Thursday's 66 lunches, all but three were gone in less than an hour.

"There's a stigma behind a free meal, but if you're sick, we'll deliver it to you. There's lots of reasons why people need a free meal," said Mansfield.

Organizers are serving the free lunches in the church's parking lot – something that started due to pandemic restrictions.

Although restrictions have been lifted, the group says the format seems to work – even allowing some to drive-thru.

"Just stopping in for a hot meal. Prices today for food, it's ridiculous, so we get what we can get, when we can," said Charles Littler, who stopped in for a free lunch Thursday.

With warm summer months on the way and no relief in sight when it comes to the price of food, the group expects to hand out more meals than ever before.

"It makes us feel really good that we're doing something," said Mansfield. "We're doing what Jesus wants us to do, to love our neighours."

"There needs to be more of it. There definitely needs to be more volunteer work, people active in the community," said Norman.

For their next lunch in June, the volunteers say they plan to have summer in mind when it comes to what will be on the menu.