‘It’s incredibly exciting’: gold ball jackpot hits record high
Wednesday has been a huge day for retailers in Moncton ahead of the Lotto 6/49 gold ball jackpot.
For the first time in Lotto 6/49 history, a gold ball is guaranteed to be drawn Wednesday evening meaning one lucky Canadian will win a jackpot of $68 million, an all-time high.
According to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, no white balls remain which means the gold ball is guaranteed to be drawn.
That means big business at gas stations and convenience stores.
Ayer Convenience employee Brittany Curtis said Wednesday was a busy day.
“Every second customer is coming in and buying tickets, and it's not just one ticket it's about five or ten at a time,” said Curtis.
It was a similar story at the Race Trac gas bar in the city’s north end.
“I had one fellow yesterday buy $100 worth of 6/49 only. He didn't want any extras. Yeah, it's going to be a busy day. No doubt,” said Wilson.
Wilson’s customer Keith Fournier explained why he picked up a ticket.
“Ah, you never know. I could be the winner and retire. Take my wife to the Philippines and grow old over there,” said Fournier.
There are plenty of big dreamers all around the city, but some are drawn to purchasing a ticket because of the state of the economy.
“Well that too, you know that would help,” said Roger Saulnier outside Ayr Convenience. “You know right now inflation is getting very high.”
Donald Arsenault knows the chances of winning are slim, but he had a good sense of humour about it.
“I’m buying a ticket because I’m poor,” laughed Arsenault. “I'm retired. I'm on a fixed income and I'm just living month to month. So basically I want to try and make a pot so I don't have to worry about paying my bills.”
Atlantic Lottery Corporation spokesperson Lindsay Meekins said there's a definite buzz when there’s a record jackpot and that translates to a big spike in ticket sales.
“It’s incredibly exciting for us and our players when jackpots reach this level. Especially now that it is record breaking,” said Meekins.
Meekins acknowledged the high cost of living could be at least part of the reason behind that boost.
“So many of our players are long term regular players,” said Meekins. “I think that with the way the economy is today jackpots like this sometimes bring out people who aren't regular players, so they can have that opportunity to dream big too even if it's only once in a while when the jackpots reach this level.”
A gold ball jackpot worth $64 million was won by someone in Gloucester County, New Brunswick back in April.
It's the largest lottery prize ever won in Atlantic Canada, but as of yet no one has come forward to claim it.
Meekins is encouraging players to check any tickets they may not have looked at yet.
“It's very rare that large prizes such as this go unclaimed,” said Meekins. “It isn't unusual for people to wait to come forward to claim. People wait for many different reasons.”
That lucky winner or winners will have one full year to come forward to claim their fortune.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Feds, Quebec set to make major EV battery production announcement Thursday
The governments of Quebec and Canada are set to make a major announcement about the electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain, and rumours have been swirling for weeks a Swedish battery developer and manufacturer could be setting up shop in McMasterville, which is about 30km from Montreal.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.
Researchers say action could have prevented thousands of premature cancer deaths in women in 2020
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Dozens of people faced criminal charges Wednesday after a night of social media-fueled mayhem in which groups of thieves, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, authorities said.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OSSTF members approve deal to avoid strike through binding arbitration
Ontario public high school teachers voted in favour of a deal with the province and their union that would see a strike avoided through the use of voluntary binding arbitration.
-
Ontario launches review into workplace injury pay after Jamaican migrant workers win legal battle
The provincial government is reviewing how workplace safety claims filed by seasonal farm workers are handled following a years-long appeal by four Jamaican migrants who were permanently injured on the job.
-
10-year-old girl dies after being struck by a vehicle north of Toronto
A 10-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle north of Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.
-
Woman's golden retriever puppy taken during swarming in northeast Calgary
Someone stole a puppy.
-
'This is where we belong': Mikael Backlund extended by Flames, named team captain
The Calgary Flames have signed centre Mikael Backlund to a two-year contract extension, and named him the 21st team captain in franchise history.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner hears from grieving families; concern over gunman's medication change
The older brother of a mentally ill man who killed three people at random during a 24-hour shooting spree in the Montreal area last year told a coroner Wednesday he questions why his medication regime had been changed before the killings.
-
Police investigating double homicide after 2 women found dead in Longueuil apartment
Police said Wednesday evening they have opened a double homicide investigation after the bodies of two women were found in an apartment on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec restaurants concerned about looming deadline to repay CEBA loan
Many restaurants in Quebec say they're struggling to pay back loans they got from the federal government during the pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Alta. premier, health minister non-committal on getting COVID-19 shot this fall
As COVID-19 cases in Canada rise and updated vaccines make headlines once again, Alberta’s premier and health minister were non-committal about getting the shot this fall when speaking on Wednesday.
-
Dog is foster mother to litter of kittens northwest of Edmonton
A dog on a ranch near Barrhead, Alta., is feline fine about mothering abandoned kittens.
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin drug dealer deemed dangerous offender in child sexual abuse case
A drug dealer from Manitoulin Island has been declared a dangerous offender after being convicted of more sex crimes against children.
-
Housing protest for international students was a ‘publicity stunt,’ northern Ont. college says
The president of a college in North Bay, Ont., says a recent protest at the school that saw students sleeping in tents was a “publicity stunt” organized by an outside group.
-
Residents in Rota’s riding express sadness, disappointment following resignation
There was no hustle and bustle outside of Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota’s North Bay constituency office on Wednesday.
London
-
'Wasn’t expecting that': Maple Leafs players arrive to massive greeting in St. Thomas
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan couldn’t believe the size of the crowd when the team bus pulled up to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Upgrades to Budweiser Gardens would pay long-term dividends: KPMG report
Upgrades to refresh and expand Budweiser Gardens could begin in 2024 if city council endorses the financing plan.
-
Warning graphic: 'Multiple trauma': Causes of death of London truck attack victims confirmed in terrorism trial
A Windsor jury heard another agreed statement of facts Wednesday in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22.
Winnipeg
-
New blockade leading to Brady Landfill set up
Another blockade leading to the Brady Landfill has appeared as conversations around searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women continues in the province.
-
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives 'pulling out stops' with attack ads: analyst
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are continuing to be dogged by mounting disapproval for taking out billboard and newspaper ads that highlights the province's decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
Provincial leaders discuss health care during Doctors Manitoba forum
Health care in Manitoba was the main focus in the latest leaders' forum Wednesday leading up to election day.
Ottawa
-
Scallops, lamb and pouding chomeur: Speaker's cancelled garden party food donated to Ottawa Mission
The Ottawa Mission has received a donation of some high-end food from a party at the Speaker of the House's official residence, which was cancelled at the last minute when Anthony Rota resigned.
-
Cine Starz Orleans permanently closes in Orleans
Cine Starz Orléans confirms to CTV News Ottawa the lease for the Orléans location ended in June, and the theatre permanently closed on Tuesday after talks with the management company to extend the lease ended.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including in Ottawa
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday afternoon that all 2023 tour dates will be postponed until 2024 as Springsteen continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
Saskatoon
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Saskatoon councillors clash over final vote to rename John A. MacDonald Road
Saskatoon city council finalized the street name change from John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
-
Burnaby mayor shocked by how federal housing minister postponed housing funding
Despite the province laying out bold housing targets Tuesday – demanding 10 communities across B.C. create 60,000 units in the next five years – there were concerns Wednesday about how the housing crisis is being managed at all levels of government.
-
Is the homelessness crisis in Abbotsford growing? A look inside an encampment
Take a drive along the Trans-Canada Highway through Abbotsford and you will see a community faced with a homelessness crisis that it cannot change alone.
Regina
-
'I expect more': Why some Indigenous people in Sask. want land acknowledgements to change
It has become common to hear a land acknowledgement at the beginning of any event or meeting. However, some people believe it is time to put the words into action.
-
Regina city hall fences to be removed
The fences around Regina's city hall courtyard will be removed, according to city manager Niki Anderson.
-
Man who fatally struck Sask. Mountie with stolen vehicle pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton.
Vancouver Island
-
Developers and advocates weigh in on B.C.'s housing targets
B.C. cities aren’t in the business of building homes; that’s what private developers do. And those private developers are preparing to get to work.
-
Bylaw change could allow physician assistants to work in B.C. emergency rooms
The B.C. Ministry of Health says a proposed bylaw change by the body that regulates doctors could allow physician assistants to work in provincial emergency rooms.
-
Vancouver Island water restrictions lifted after 'significant rainfall' helps restore fish habitat
After significant rainfall in some regions of Vancouver Island, the British Columbia government is rescinding water restrictions for the Koksilah and Tsolum river watersheds.