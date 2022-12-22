'It's just amazing': Christmas light displays in Moncton area draw large crowds

Thousands of Maritimers decorate the exterior of their homes for Christmas each year. Some stay modest, while others go full "Clark Griswold."

For those who live in the Greater Moncton, N.B., area, there's a high chance they've stopped by two amazing homes at some point over the past two years.

One is a page torn right from a Charles Dickens classic. The other, is a cutting-edge, modern take on the holiday season.

Roger Hogan has been decorating his home on Pasadena Drive in Moncton 15 years. What started off as a few lights has morphed into a massive, visual and audience presentation, not unlike a concert experience.

It's a complicated set up, but Hogan controls it all from his basement command centre.

"I get home at the end of the day and I sit on my couch and just open the curtains a little bit," said Hogan.

"And I'm going to see kids out there dancing. I had a couple of ladies here. I'm not going to speculate age, but they were up there, and they were doing line dancing outside."

Hogan's Christmas display even has its own radio frequency that allows people rolling up in their cars to tune in and listen.

Maria Vrensen and her mother, Ria, were one of many to stop by to check it out.

"I mean, this guy is so talented, it's just amazing what he's done here," said Maria. "Obviously, with all the people looking at it around here, it's really good. It's nice to see, especially at this time of year."

"He works really hard and he gets a lot of enjoyment out of seeing all these people he can share this with," said Bill Daigle, a neighbour of Hogan's.

"Sometimes it gets a little hard to get out of the driveway for a few weeks but you know, we put up with it."

In Irishtown, N.B., Diane and Normand Berube have spent 39 years decorating the outside of their home in a more traditional holiday manner.

What started with a little wooden Santa Claus set has grown into a full-blown holiday village.

"The kids, the people, it brings so much joy to all these people," said Diane. "I get people coming to the door thanking me for doing this. I've had a letter from an 18-year-old that I saved his life. He was going to commit suicide and his parents brought him here and it changed his life."

Diane is more than happy to have people take a tour of her property and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.

"We just love the nostalgia of it. We bring our family here every year. We've been coming here for probably 20 years," said Rob Reed, who brought his whole family to see Diane’s display. "Our kids just look forward to it every year. We absolutely love coming and looking at all the decorations and realize how much effort goes into it and time."

The Berube's tend to take down their decorations on New Year's Day or the day after.

"I've had men coming to my door crying, thanking me for bringing all this joy,” laughed Berube. “I can't stop.”

As far as Hogan's display, his will remain entertaining until mid-January.

“I don't care who you are, if you see a kid out there and they're dancing and they're enjoying themselves or if you see a two-year-old on daddy or mommy's shoulders and kicking away and having a great time. Man if that don't make you happy, sheesh,” said Hogan.