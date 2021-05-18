DIEPPE, N.B. -- People who've diagnosed with the mysterious neurological disease in New Brunswick are finding themselves with more questions then answers, including how to cope with a disease that has no known cause.

"It's still a big shock," said Luc Leblanc from Dieppe, N.B., who is struggling to cope after recently being diagnosed with a mysterious neurological disease that has only affected people living in New Brunswick.

He is now one of 48 cases being investigated by the province.

"It scares me because I don’t know how to take it day by day," Leblanc said. "You know, I have children, I have a family."

Leblanc's symptoms include memory loss and problems concentrating -- so far. The 41-year-old father of two has many questions about the disease that has no known cause and has resulted in six deaths.

"I never got any answers that I was looking for or how to cope or how to expand my life," Leblanc said.

Steve Ellis is looking for answers too. His father Roger, is a suspected case.

While he waits for his father's test results, he is asking public health to be more transparent with its investigation.

"All we want is for them to share the process with us," Ellis says. "What's happening, what's been ruled out, what locations are they in, what are they considering?"

CTV News contacted public health for an interview but did not receive a response by news time.

In April, the Horizon Health Network established a clinic at the Moncton hospital for patients suffering from early-onset cognitive decline, as well as those who are a confirmed or suspected to have the brain syndrome.

Public health has created a website to provide updated information on the investigation that is exploring all potential causes.

It's a frightening reality for patients like Leblanc, who is desperate for answers.

"It's really just a ticking bomb, 'cause you don’t know how long you have," Leblanc said.