Juno excitement ramps up with sign unveiling

The 2024 Juno Awards organizing committee has partnered with the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission to put up a massive sign to kick off early Juno celebrations.

The Juno awards will take place in Halifax on March 24.

Downtown Dartmouth Business commission Executive Director Tim Rissesco said, the celebrations for the event will also include major activities on the Dartmouth side of the harbour.

“There is going to be a comedy night at Alderney Landing and a couple of concerts at the sanctuary on Ochterloney Street,” said Rissesco. “Late March is sometimes pretty slow, so having the Junos around, we are hoping to see all our venues in downtown Dartmouth pumping with live music in the spirit of the Junos.”

Thousands of people are expected to visit the Halifax area for 2024 Juno Awards. Juno festivities are set to kick off, the week of March 20th.

