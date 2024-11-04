New Brunswick inmate captured after Saint John jail escape through fence: police
Police in New Brunswick say an inmate who escaped from a jail in Saint John by squeezing through a fence is back in custody.
The Saint John Police Force issued an update at 8 p.m. Sunday saying 44-year-old Darel Dalgleish had been arrested without incident.
Police did not provide further details about when or where Dalgleish was found.
Earlier in the day, police said Dalgleish had escaped through the fence around 9:30 a.m. and evaded correctional officers who pursued him.
He was in custody awaiting trial on charges of assault and violating release orders.
Police say patrol officers searched the area with help from a canine unit and a drone and also used vehicle checkpoints to search for the escaped inmate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks premiers to axe their sales taxes on new homes worth under $1 million
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has written to the provinces' premiers, asking them to eliminate their sales taxes on new homes that are under $1 million.
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91
Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson's historic 'Thriller' album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of other recording artists, has died at 91.
No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers' union
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.
At least 36 dead after overcrowded and dilapidated bus skids into a deep gorge in northern India
A poorly maintained and overcrowded bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India on Monday, killing at least 36 people and injuring several others, officials said.
Police arrest Netanyahu aide as opponents accuse him of leaking intelligence to thwart Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal
Israeli police have arrested a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over allegedly leaking classified information to foreign media.
Prince William begins a visit to South Africa that focuses on climate and the environment
Prince William will meet with young environmentalists and local fishermen during a visit to South Africa that starts on Monday and will focus on climate change and conservation. He will also see his annual Earthshot Prize award US$1.2 million in grants to five organizations for innovative environmental ideas.
Trump says he 'shouldn't have left' the White House as he closes campaign with increasingly dark message
Donald Trump, who said in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he began it – dishing out a stew of violent, disparaging rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it comes.
New Brunswick inmate captured after Saint John jail escape through fence: police
Police in New Brunswick say an inmate who escaped from a jail in Saint John by squeezing through a fence is back in custody.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
3 people arrested after incident during protest at Hindu temple in Brampton: Peel police
Peel Regional Police say three people are in custody as they continue to investigate an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday.
-
A list of some Taylor Swift-themed events popping up in Toronto this November
Taylor Swift is taking over Toronto this November. Here are nine Taylor Swift-themed events and activities that are set to pop up in Toronto this month.
-
Man in his 40s seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Scarborough.
Calgary
-
No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers' union
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.
-
'We had such a special connection': Colleagues recall working with Darrel Janz over his 50 year career at CTV Calgary
Barb Higgins says hearing Darrel Janz died left her feeling numb.
-
Alberta Premier Smith gets 91 per cent support in leadership review
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Towering decision: Next phase of downtown residential project could rise to 37 storeys
Qualico Properties says its next downtown Edmonton tower proposal could rise much higher than originally planned.
-
'Not representative of evidence': Edmontonians protest 3 new bills while premier sees success at leadership review
Hundreds of Albertans gathered outside the legislature on Saturday to protest three new bills aimed at transgender and non-binary Albertans.
-
Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada
Clocks turned back one hour across most of Canada this morning as daylight time came to an end.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING EMSB chair reelected in school board election
Hundreds of Montrealers cast their ballots in the English Montreal school board elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and while results have begun to trickle in, officials said it will take some time for all of the votes to be counted.
-
New doctors must first practice in the public system: CAQ government
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says he wants to introduce a bill that would require new family doctors and specialists trained in the province to practice in the public system for the first few years of their careers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal will see another midweek warm-up in the 20s…in November
After breaking two weather records in late October, Montreal will be getting more summerlike temperatures this week.
Ottawa
-
Barrhaven residents gather to oppose proposed 'sprung structures' for asylum seekers
Dozens of residents gathered in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon to push back on a city proposal to build a tent-like structure to house asylum seekers.
-
Crews to begin leaving extra garbage at the curb this week under Ottawa's 3-item garbage limit
Ottawa's garbage collectors will begin leaving extra items at the curb this week, as the city ramps up enforcement of the new three-item garbage limit.
-
Ottawa to see temperatures hit 20 C again this week
Ottawa is set for another week of temperature swings, with the forecast calling for a high of 20 C on Tuesday and temperatures falling back to seasonal at the end of the week.
London
-
Baby in serious condition, investigation underway
The Hanover Police Service is investigating an assault after a baby was left in serious condition.
-
Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
-
Knights post sixth straight win
The Kights defeated Owen Sound Sunday afternoon for a sixth straight win,
Barrie
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Small town Innisfil has big city problems
Crime Prevention Week in Innisfil focuses on gangs, trafficking and social media.
-
WWII military vehicle brought back to life
The Friends of the Base Borden Military Museum have been working to restore an 80-year-old military vehicle that served in World War II.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence in Haileybury, Cobalt for investigation: OPP
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Trump says he 'shouldn't have left' the White House as he closes campaign with increasingly dark message
Donald Trump, who said in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he began it – dishing out a stew of violent, disparaging rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it comes.
Kitchener
-
Fatal collision investigation closes Guelph/Eramosa road
Police say one person was taken to hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
-
Police investigating five 'suspicious' leaf fires in Cambridge
Police said between the hours of 11:45 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, emergency services responded to five separate reports of piles of leaves on fire.
-
Sikh Remembrance Day ceremony honours WW1 hero at Kitchener grave site
Political leaders, veterans and the public gathered at Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener for the 17th Sikh Remembrance Day on Sunday.
Windsor
-
They sent ballots from Canada. Now, Americans prepare to watch the election from afar
After knocking on thousands of doors during this year's U.S. presidential campaign, David Shelton's work is done — now, he's looking forward to knocking back a drink or two at a local bar on election night with fellow Americans.
-
Serious injuries, impaired charges laid in collision
A single vehicle collision has led to impaired charges and serious injuries in LaSalle.
-
Essex County winemakers granted 'perfect' season by Mother Nature
A combination of warm weather and low amounts of rain has helped Essex County winemakers produce a strong yield.
Winnipeg
-
'Feeling the loss': Manitoba Interlake community reflects on infant's death after RCMP identify remains
A community in Manitoba’s Interlake region is still in shock after RCMP identified the remains of a baby girl Friday.
-
Bystander shot, 2 men charged in Corydon Avenue fight
Winnipeg police have charged two men in connection with a fight last month.
-
Winnipeg transit union raises concerns over violence after bus driver has gun pointed at him
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
Regina
-
'Our right to be here': Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly continues
Discussions regarding the Metis Constitution and recognizing the nation's culture were continued at day two of the annual Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly in Regina.
-
Cornwall Centre hosts Agribition kickoff breakfast
November marks the beginning of a busy month in Regina as the Canadian Western Agribition prepares to return once again.
-
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you need to know ahead of Saskatoon’s civic election
With advance polling underway, residents in Saskatoon are choosing who their mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees will be – in the lead up to election day on Nov. 13.
-
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
-
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Vancouver
-
New podcast for students offers tips and advice on applying for higher education
Application season is officially open for universities.
-
North Vancouver backcountry trails closed for the winter
The backcountry of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver is officially closed for the cold season.
-
Hundreds in B.C. wait for hours to purchase new Canadian coins
A Royal Canadian Mint event at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond, B.C., drew hundreds of people willing to wait in line for a chance to buy new limited edition Canadian coins at face value.
Vancouver Island
-
1 in hospital after targeted shooting at Nanaimo home
One man remains in hospital and a suspect is at large after a shooting in Nanaimo Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
-
‘Potent storm’ expected to hit B.C.’s South Coast
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.