'Kick in the pants': Fans frustrated over postponement of Major League Baseball’s regular season
The start of the Major League Baseball regular season has been postponed as the league's lockout enters a fourth month.
“We’re not going to be able to play the first two games of the regular season and those games are officially cancelled,” said Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner.
Cape Bretoner Nick Bonnar is a big Boston Red Sox fan. His frustration is directed at Manfred and the franchise owners.
“I think it's the owners fault. They want too much money, and Rob Manfred, I'm not so sure he's the guy that should be running the show,” said Bonnar.
“They're pretty greedy at best and they'll be raising ticket prices. There will be no breaks for the fans.”
The postponement is the latest setback for a sport that lost more than 100 games in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“Players want to play, we all know that, but the reason we're not playing is simple. A lockout is the ultimate economic weapon,” said Tony Clark, president of the MLB Players Association.
Local baseball fan Pat McNeil says he’s surprised the league is not learning from history. He remembers the strike of 1994 -- the last time the MLB came to a screeching halt -- which lasted 232 days.
“You can only tamper with your fans so much,” said McNeil.
Some fans never returned once the strike was over.
McNeil feels, between a war and a pandemic, a baseball season would be a chance to give fans some enjoyment.
“I also think, where fans have been so conditioned on missing games in all the sports because of COVID, it's such a kick in the pants. That, oh, we're starting to make progress on the pandemic, and now we're missing games because the owners and players can't get along,” he said.
TSN insider Steve Phillips says the commissioner needs MLB owners to be on the same page in order for the season to go ahead.
“He needs to get the small-market owners on board for increasing the competitive balance tax. If he doesn't do that, they're stuck, they can't go anywhere,” said Phillips.
Phillips says it doesn't work for anybody to have baseball sitting on the sidelines.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others as refugee count tops one million
Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another as part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline, even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders.
Live updates: Ukraine and Russia begin 2nd round of talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office says a second round of talks with Russia about the war in Ukraine has begun in neighbouring Belarus.
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
Surete du Quebec searching for missing toddler and ex-spouse of homicide victim
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 18-month-old child, James Audet, and his mother, Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock.
'I'll do whatever I can': Canadian in Ukraine driving refugees out of the country
A Canadian in Ukraine is refusing to leave the country as Russian forces advance, instead choosing to help Ukrainians get to the nearest border crossing.
Politics of convoy protests 'here to stay,' and so are movement's leaders: experts
The anger and widespread distrust of media, governments and health authorities that fuelled the recent convoy protests in Ottawa are here to stay and will have a long-term impact on Canadian politics, say experts who monitor extremism and the far-right.
Unprepared and low morale: Military experts on the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
In the first few days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, military experts suggest the Russian military was underprepared for such an attack and underestimated the fallout they would receive.
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 834 people in hospital with COVID-19, lowest count in months
Ontario health officials are reporting 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the lowest count since December last year.
-
Mental health centre to be built in Ontario for first responders
A few weeks ago, dangerous thoughts raced through Kevin Doherty's mind. The district chief with Toronto Fire was off work after getting his hip replaced and pain reverberated through his body.
-
GTA home prices up 28 per cent from last year as supply remains hampered: TRREB
There was no relief for Greater Toronto Area homebuyers last month as the average home price crept up nearly 28 per cent when compared with last year as a lack of supply continued to hamper the market.
Calgary
-
Gas prices soar in Calgary, average eclipses $1.50 per litre mark
Calgarians should brace for some sticker shock at the pumps as the average fuel price in the city jumped to around $1.52 per litre Thursday morning
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy, wet snow to fall throughout the day in Calgary
Fog lifts, snow falls in Calgary.
Montreal
-
'A good dose of optimism' should come with Quebec plan to remove masks: Boileau
Quebec's plan for the spring is to take things slowly and to make space for people to weigh their own risks. 'We're not recommending not to wear [a mask]. We're recommending to no longer make it obligatory,' said Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
Quebec gas prices rising exponentially with no sign of slowing down
Gas prices in Quebec are expected to continue rising dramatically due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Surete du Quebec searching for missing toddler and ex-spouse of homicide victim
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 18-month-old child, James Audet, and his mother, Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices soar past $1.50/L amid conflict in Ukraine
Gas prices crossed the $1.50-per-litre threshold at some stations in Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
2 busted by RCMP in drug-trafficking case
Two Edmontonians are facing charges related to drug trafficking.
Northern Ontario
-
Live updates: Ukraine and Russia begin 2nd round of talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office says a second round of talks with Russia about the war in Ukraine has begun in neighbouring Belarus.
-
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
-
Canadian Wordle lovers now have a game to call their own
Move over, Wordle. There’s a new version of the popular word game with a Canadian twist, and it was created in Ottawa.
London
-
Ontario reports total of 834 people in hospital with COVID-19, lowest count in months
Ontario health officials are reporting 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the lowest count since December last year.
-
Transport truck operator charged with impaired driving while on Hwy. 401
A transport truck driver has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 401 in London, Ont.
-
$400,000 in stolen property recovered by Lambton OPP
Provincial police have recovered almost $400,000 worth of stolen property in Lambton County.
Winnipeg
-
'It's inevitable': Gas prices in Winnipeg expected to hit record high this week
Gas prices are expected to jump to a record high in Winnipeg as pumps across the country see gas prices spike amid the invasion in Ukraine.
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.
-
Buhler Industries sees Russian director resign following comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Winnipeg based Buhler Industries has accepted the resignation of one of its Russian directors.
Ottawa
-
19-car pileup closes Highway 417 eastbound, sends five to hospital
A 19-car pileup that sent five people to hospital closed the eastbound Highway 417 at Innes Road on Thursday.
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.
-
Ontario replacing three Ottawa police board members after one attended 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Sources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
Saskatoon
-
A Saskatoon man deposited a $21,000 cheque. Only $210 showed up in his account.
A Saskatoon man was shocked to learn a $21,000 cheque he deposited was mistakenly registered by his bank as $210.
-
Carla Beck appears to launch Sask. NDP leadership campaign
Regina MLA Carla Beck appears to have launched a campaign to become the next leader of the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party.
-
Indigenous leaders call on Prince Albert, Sask. police chief to step down following toddler's death
A group of Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders is calling for the "immediate termination" of Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen following the death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass last month.
Vancouver
-
Man who didn't accept job offer before it was rescinded won't be compensated 4 weeks' pay: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man won't be compensated wages for a job that he never worked, a local tribunal ruled.
-
B.C. teacher who communicated with student on 'adult website' disciplined
A B.C. teacher who sent sexual messages to a student after they connected on an "adult website" has been banned from teaching for 10 years.
-
Mounties looking for man accused of being 'prolific car thief' who didn't return to recovery house
Police in Maple Ridge say they're looking for a "prolific car thief" who didn't return to his recovery house as required by a release condition.
Regina
-
Carla Beck appears to launch Sask. NDP leadership campaign
Regina MLA Carla Beck appears to have launched a campaign to become the next leader of the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party.
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.
-
Sask. gas prices expected to continue rising, experts say
Experts predict the cost of gasoline in Saskatchewan is about to rise, as war in the Ukraine and a tight global supply places pressure on the market in Canada and worldwide.
Vancouver Island
-
'The nicest guy': Victoria stabbing victim remembered by family
Friends and family have identified a 30-year-old man as the victim of a fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria early Tuesday morning.
-
Gas prices soar to record-breaking 194.9 cents in Greater Victoria
Gas prices reached new heights at some stations in Greater Victoria on Wednesday, with the cost of regular fuel hitting an unprecedented 194.9 cents per litre.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health as 10 confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
Ten deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in British Columbia Wednesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.