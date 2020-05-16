MONCTON -- Moncton-based non-profit, The Humanity Project, has received a most generous donation in the form of 1,650 lbs of chicken. Overjoyed with the gift it has received during the COVID-19 pandemic; the organization says acts of kindness are what is keeping them afloat in uncertain times.

The truckload of chicken was donated by Nadeau Poultry Farm – located near Edmunston, New Brunswick. Founder of The Humanity project, Charlie Burrell, says the chicken will help feed the homeless, seniors, children and working-poor families.

"They [Nadeau Poultry Farm] called me and said 'we have some chicken to donate to help your community and the people that you feed,'" says Burrell. "This is the first time where we've had a major increase of new families – seniors especially – that have been coming to the center that I've never seen before in the last five years."

A sales manager from Nadeau Poultry Farm says it was important for their company to help families in need during the pandemic. He said, if he was fortunate enough to have a job and food on his table, he wanted to give back to others who may not.

Other organizations in the community have also stepped up. In Dieppe, recycling depot, Valley Redemption Centre has placed a donation box on its doorstep – with all money from recyclables going directly to The Humanity Project.

"We kind of figured that maybe if we could have a box outside for our clients, they could get rid of their bottles and at the same time help a great cause," says Valley Redemption Centre co-owner, Mario Maillet. "It worked well; I think we raised over $5,000 so far in Moncton."

Meanwhile, The Humanity Project continues to help the hungry daily – with supper on weekdays and lunch on weekends. Burrell says the 1,600 lbs of chicken will help to feed hundreds of people, noting he's forever grateful for the donation – which comes from nearly five hours away.

"I think that love has no limits, and kindness has no boundaries," says Burrell – adding that a simple 'thank you' could never suffice.