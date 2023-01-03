Laser pointed at flight preparing to land in Halifax: RCMP

The RCMP is investigating after a green laser was pointed at an incoming flight at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Monday morning.

According to police, the flight was preparing to land at the airport when pilots noticed light from a green laser in the flight deck just before 7 a.m.

Police say the pilots reported the incident to Air Traffic Control. They said they believed the laser had been pointed from an area near a golf course on Old Guysborough Road.

Halifax District RCMP responded to the area and patrolled the scene, but couldn’t find anything related to the incident.

Police say they also canvassed a neighbourhood in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.