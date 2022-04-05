Latest IPCC report paints dire global warming outlook

The latest report presented by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) paints a picture of the world on a track that would make it unlivable.

It is based on greenhouse emissions, warming temperatures, severe weather patterns, soil erosions and other global factors brought on by climate change.

"The report shows globally that emissions continue to rise," said Gretchen Fitzgerald from the Sierra Club of Canada. "We are not doing enough to create a safe climate future."

Fitzgerald hopes people in Canada and around the world will now listen and strategize on what action to take.

Kelsey Lane from The Ecology Action Centre said there is one main obvious outcome that she can take away from this report.

"We are at the end for fossil fuels," said Lane. "We don’t have a lot of space and we don’t have a lot of time left."

In the Maritimes, shoreline erosion, severe storms, and sea level rise are now major immediate concerns.

"The pass between us and New Brunswick, actually could be flooded," said Fitzgerald.

Lane added, it could also disrupt the populations of coastal communities.

While the IPCC report is dire and troubling, Fitzgerald said tackling the issue of climate change and searching for is more accessible and increasingly inexpensive.

"Things like wind, solar and the cost of those things are declining dramatically," said Fitzgerald. "What is needed now, is accelerated action on behalf of governments to support the shift."

The IPCC report also calls for a global halt in the increase of greenhouse emissions by 2025, and a 43 per cent decrease by 2030.

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to cut gas emissions in half. Biden has received some praise for this move, but Lane is not impressed.

She said it only scratches the surface and more needs to be done.

"What we need is transformational change," said Lane. "We need leadership that is going to keep us on a path where we are going to have livable communities and equitable communities."