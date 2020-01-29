MONCTON, N.B. -- A lawyer representing women in a proposed class-action lawsuit against New Brunswick's largest health authority and an obstetrics nurse says hundreds of concerned women have contacted him.

The lawsuit, which has not been tested in court, alleges nurse Nicole Ruest improperly gave patients the labour-inducing drug oxytocin, leading to an unusually high number of emergency C-sections and instrument-assisted deliveries at the Moncton Hospital.

John McKiggan, a Halifax-based medical malpractice lawyer, says not every mother who underwent an emergency C-section at the hospital will be a class member, so it remains to be seen how many will be part of the action.

McKiggan was in court in Moncton on Tuesday, seeking an order for the hospital to produce information relevant to the case.

The judge is expected to rule on that request before the end of February.

The RCMP said in November that one person was arrested and questioned about the case and is to appear in court in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.