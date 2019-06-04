

CTV Atlantic





A former labour and delivery nurse at The Moncton Hospital accused of administering the labour-inducing drug Oxytocin without consent has denied any wrongdoing. Horizon Health has also denied the allegations.

A statement of defence, filed in response to a class-action lawsuit launched by a Moncton mother on April 11, states former nurse Nicole Ruest “... did not engage in any course of conduct intended to harm the plaintiff or any proposed class member if the plaintiff or any proposed class member did suffer injuries or damages as alleged, any such injuries or damages were not caused by Ms. Ruest.”

In its statement, Horizon Health states: "… the defendant hospital admits that its physicians were becoming concerned over the increasing number of emergency caesarean sections and were attempting to determine the reason for the increase in the number of emergency caesarean sections.”

A class-action suit was filed by Jayde Scott, a mother who was forced to have her twins in an emergency C-section.

The hospital admits Scott had an emergency C-section, and that Ruest was employed as a registered nurse in the labour and delivery unit of the hospital, but denies all other allegations.

The lawsuit has not been certified and allegations have not been tested in court.