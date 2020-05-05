HALIFAX -- A local organization has stepped up to help children affected by the Nova Scotia shootings by offering grief kits.

Lions Clubs International has clubs all over the world, including 71 in Nova Scotia.

“We are the largest non-profit volunteer organization in the world. Our motto is ‘We Serve,’” says Debbie McGinley, the District Governor for Nova Scotia Lions.

The organization, open to anyone 18 years or older, is dedicated to helping others.

“We have millions of Lions all over the world and Lions are committed to serving the public in whatever way is needed,” says McGinley.

Lions Clubs in Nova Scotia have stepped up to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering acts of service like delivering groceries and medications.

“A lot of us registered with 211. You can call 211 if you need assistance. They’ll direct you to where you might be able to get assistance from and we’re able to provide help in this area,” says McGinley.

“A lot of clubs help with food banks, seniors in the community, providing medical equipment as required.”

When a mass shooting happened last month, claiming the lives of 22 Nova Scotians and affecting numerous communities, the Lions were there to lend a helping hand.

“The closest Lions Club is the Parrsboro Lions Club, they assisted the RCMP by providing officers with coffee and other items while they working,” says McGinley.

Lions Clubs are also dedicated to helping the youth in their community through a program called Lions Quest Canada - a registered charitable organization dedicated to fostering positive youth development.

One of the tools Lions Quest Canada provides is a grief kit, which includes a book and memory box, designed to aid parents, educators, and friends help a child cope with death.

“One of the things that happened is, after 911 there was a lot of children that were grieving, so that’s why they developed the grief kit that has the book, 'Where is Robert?’ (by Christine Dernederlanden) to help them understand what happens when someone passes and that it’s OK to have different emotions,” says McGinley.

“Because I knew of this program, I decided that this would be a great thing that the district could do. So I contacted the principal at Debert Elementary for permission, and he was of course 100 per cent willing, so we purchased them for the entire student body.”

McGinley delivered the kits to the school last week. The school’s guidance counsellor and a grief counsellor are set to distribute them to the children.

McGinley has also been in contact with the RCMP to provide grief kits to the families of the victims.

“If it’s able to help one child to deal with their grief then we have succeeded as Lions in providing a service to those in need,” says McGinley.

“As Lions, our main purpose is to try and make someone else’s life better if we can.”