

CTV Atlantic





With Tuesday's rain, the sinkhole is filling up and the cracks are widening, edging closer towards the main road and leading to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Provincial geologist Amy Tizzard says the cracks require further investigation, but that can't be done without the right equipment.

“That will help build a picture of the subsurface and whether there are any additional voids or fractures or fissures or caves in the underground,” said Tizzard, a geologist with the Nova Scotia Department of Energy and Mines.

The federal natural resources department denied a funding request from the town stating the site isn't an “imminent threat.”

But Cumberland-Colchester MP Bill Casey, disagrees and is urging the federal government to reconsider.

"My intention is to meet with the minister tomorrow and tell him what the emergency measures people told me,” said Casey, who is a Liberal member of parliament. “They are very convincing that they are very concerned that this is an urgent situation.”

Local MLA Tory Rushton is also calling for action.

“I think the job now is to work together and get that equipment on site,” said Rushton, who represents Cumberland South.

And there's growing frustration from Lions Club members patiently waiting on the federal government.

“We need permission and we need equipment to come in and tell us what’s under the asphalt,” said Bruce Selkirk.

In the meantime, the town is taking precautionary measures with the cracks closest to the road.

As of right now, Upper Main Street that leads to the Trans-Canada Highway is not closed. However the town of Oxford is saying should conditions change, or should the cracks widen and they do need to close the street, that residents should start preparing right now and consider alternate routes on how they would access the Trans-Canada Highway.

Until the rain stops, this sinkhole will continue to fill up and leave many wondering what's next.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.