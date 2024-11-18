Location for Saint John’s new winter shelter 'couldn’t be better,' says homeless advocacy group
An advocacy group that helps homeless people in Saint John is applauding the new location for an “out-of-the-cold” winter shelter.
The 60-bed centre will open its doors by “early winter” at 94 Rothesay Ave.
“This is a great location, couldn’t be better actually,” says Melanie Vautour, executive director of Fresh Start Services, in an interview. “It’s within walking distance to existing services in uptown Saint John.
“It’s a perfect location, not even a 10 minute walk.”
The building, which was last used as an auto supply shop, will feature showers and snacks along with space for people to get warm.
“It’s a significant size so people have a bit of room to spread, they’re not so crouched together,” says Vautour. “It also has a little bit of community space as well, where people can sit at tables, do activities, maybe watch some TV. So really, just a great location overall.”
The “out-of-the-cold” centre will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and is meant to compliment the city’s two permanent shelters: Outflow and Coverdale, as well as the Outflow Foundation Centre which is open until 2 a.m. in Waterloo Village.
Past locations for winter shelters in the city have included the Hilton Belyea Arena on the city's west side, and 344 Somerset St. in the city’s north end.
Saint John mayor Donna Reardon says it took several months of work between the city and provincial government to secure a spot that would work for both clients and the surrounding area.
“We’ve been doing this for a few years now, and none of the locations that we’ve had have been locations that we wanted to go back to for a second time,” says Reardon, in an interview. “So hopefully this will work a little bit better.”
Reardon says an advantage to maintaining a winter shelter in one spot season-to-season could encourage further investment from both the provincial and federal governments.
No firm timeline has been provided for when the shelter will open. Social Development Minister Cindy Miles was not made available for an interview on Monday.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Bomb cyclone' developing off B.C. coast, potentially bringing hurricane-force winds
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Some Canada-U.S. border crossing times will change in 2025. Here's what you need to know
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country early next year.
Alleged assassination plot against Irwin Cotler by Iranian agents foiled by law enforcement
Iranian agents allegedly plotted to assassinate Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler, a longtime vocal critic of Iran. Details of the foiled plot were first reported by The Globe and Mail citing unnamed sources on Monday and confirmed to CTV News by Cotler's office.
Parts of Canada will see up to 30 centimetres of snow. Here's where
Canadians are bracing for a chilly start to the week as snowfall and other wintry conditions are expected to make landfall across western and eastern provinces.
Earth ring theory may shed light on an unexplained ancient climate event, scientists say
Famously known for its extensive ring system, Saturn is one of four planets in our solar system that have the distinctive feature. And now, scientists hypothesize that Earth may have sported its own ring some 466 million years ago.
Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight draws record betting for a combat sports event
BetMGM said the fight between the YouTube star, Jake Paul and the 58-year-old Mike Tyson was its most-bet boxing or mixed-martial arts fight.
Jury seated in human smuggling case involving deaths of Indian family at Canada-US border
Nearly three years after a couple from India and their two young children froze to death while trying to cross the border from Canada into the U.S., two men went on trial Monday on human smuggling charges, accused of being part of a criminal network that stretched around the world.
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious, refuse to release details
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
Canada Post, union to meet mediator Monday in effort to end strike
Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are meeting with a special mediator for the first time Monday to continue talks as they enter the fourth day of a national strike.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Two people injured in crash near Scarborough Town Centre
Two people have been injured in a collision in central Scarborough, say paramedics.
-
Suspect charged in LCBO thefts totalling nearly $63,000: Peel police
A suspect is facing charges in connection with the theft of nearly $63,000 worth of items from various LCBO stores, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario has tabled a bill that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares.
Calgary
-
Snow-covered Calgary roads cause slow and slick Monday commute for drivers
Calgary drivers had a slow and slippery commute to and from work on Monday, thanks to a dump of snow.
-
Alberta auditor general flags lack of information on province's affordable housing
Alberta's auditor general says the province isn't demonstrating how it's ensuring its affordable housing is safe.
-
High River couple can officially retire thanks to $2M win
A High River couple is celebrating a big lottery win that will help them retire.
Edmonton
-
WestJet announces direct flights from Edmonton to Chicago, Salt Lake City
WestJet Airlines announced they are adding more planes to their fleet and new non-stop destinations to their summer schedule on Monday.
-
New Alberta hospital agency to be up and running in the spring: minister
Alberta's health minister says the province's new hospital agency will be operational next spring, months later than expected.
-
Owners of destroyed Jasper deli hope to return to reopen it
Wendy and Glen Leitch, with their daughter and son-in-law, hope to go back some day to open a replacement for the Patricia Street Deli, but not before they set up shop in Edmonton or another Alberta community.
Montreal
-
Eviction notices distributed in homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street
Members of a homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve have been given eviction notices by the Quebec government.
-
Quebec e-bus maker Lion Electric mulls sale of the company amid cash woes
Lion Electric Co. is opening the door to a possible sale of the company as the electric bus maker struggles to staunch an ongoing cash bleed.
-
Alleged assassination plot against Irwin Cotler by Iranian agents foiled by law enforcement
Iranian agents allegedly plotted to assassinate Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler, a longtime vocal critic of Iran. Details of the foiled plot were first reported by The Globe and Mail citing unnamed sources on Monday and confirmed to CTV News by Cotler's office.
Ottawa
-
Synthetic skating rink to be built in ByWard Market this week
Winter sport enthusiasts will have a new place to go ice skating in Ottawa this winter.
-
OC Transpo breaching U-Pass agreement with proposed fare increase, uOttawa student union says
The student union at the University of Ottawa says the City of Ottawa is in violation of an agreement made to set U-Pass price increases for students as the city seeks to increase fares across the board next year.
-
Inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa begins today
An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016. The inquest is scheduled for 21 days, and will hear from approximately 25 witnesses.
London
-
'200 Trees for 200 Years': Carolinian Forest constructed on Port Stanley, Ont. waterfront
The first grove has been created for the home of a new Carolinian Forest on the berm in Port Stanley, Ont.
-
'Landing place for young people': New Community Youth Hub unveiled at London Health Sciences Centre
Located at the London Health Sciences Centre Victoria Hospital, LHSC says the hub that is set to open Nov. 25, will offer vital support, resources and care to young Londoners living without housing.
-
Delays reported in London's yard waste collection
The City of London says its leaf and yard waste materials collection program is experiencing a delay due to an increase in the number of bags placed out.
Barrie
-
Collingwood’s tree lighting miss: Holiday blunder lights up social media
This year, Collingwood’s Christmas tree debuted Saturday with what some described as an underwhelming display, prompting both criticism and sympathy for the organizers.
-
Officers testify in Midland man's murder trial
Two veteran provincial police officers described the emotional moments they arrived at the scene of a stabbing along Galloway Boulevard in Midland on the night of December 16, 2021 when they found a man on the ground bleeding from a stab wound to his upper chest.
-
SIU clears Barrie officer after discharge of conducted energy weapon
The Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe a Barrie Police officer allegedly committed a criminal offence in connection with the serious injury of a 25-year-old man.
Northern Ontario
-
School, daycare lockdown end in Kapuskasing following nearby police investigation
A Kapuskasing school and childcare centre lockdown ended Monday afternoon. It was prompted by a police investigation.
-
Rezoning application next step in redeveloping former hospital in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury's planning committee will vote Nov. 25 on a rezoning and official plan amendment for the former hospital in Sudbury, a key step in a major redevelopment of the Paris Street site.
-
Eight Sudbury school bus routes cancelled due to vandalism
Hundreds of Sudbury families are scrambling to find transportation for their children after eight school bus routes were cancelled Monday due to vandalism.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made after phone and internet lines cut to at least 18 Guelph businesses
A Guelph man has been charged after phone and internet cables for at least 18 Guelph businesses were cut last week.
-
Waterloo council deciding the fate of Eby Farmstead animal enclosure
Councillors for the City of Waterloo are set to vote on the future of Eby Farmstead after a staff report recommended its permanent closure.
-
Ray of Hope ends youth live-in treatment program, calls it 'unsustainable'
Ray of Home says it will no longer be offering its youth Live-In Treatment program.
Windsor
-
Defence argues Bertrand’s rights breached during terrorism interview
A defence lawyer is arguing his client’s charter rights were breached during a 90-minute interview with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
-
Walker Road closed near Wyandotte after 'very serious' crash
Windsor police have temporarily closed a section of Walker Road after a crash.
-
Talking to youth about grief and suicide: expert advice for parents
Discussing death is never easy, but when it comes to supporting a child or teenager through grief, the challenge can feel even greater.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple Manitoba communities under winter storm warning
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
-
'Maybe we can regenerate our own teeth': Manitoba scientists exploring abilities in tropical fish
Tropical fish hold clues that two Manitoba scientists believe could help unlock regenerative abilities in humans—like the ability to regrow your own teeth or repair your own brain following an injury.
-
Jogger, craft store among targets in string of armed robberies: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested a teenager in connection with a string of armed robberies in the River Heights, Corydon and Polo Park areas that happened in the span of an hour.
Regina
-
'I knew that he crossed a boundary': Sixth witness testifies in Manz trial
Another alleged victim of Ruben Manz took the stand on Monday. The woman tearfully recalled feeling uncomfortable in the Regina chiropractor's office.
-
Regina Urgent Care Centre still lacking personnel necessary for 24/7 service
Regina Urgent Care Centre (UCC) continues to operate at a reduced schedule — leading to the Saskatchewan NDP claiming an election promise has already been broken.
-
Teens charged after Regina woman assaulted, threatened with knife, gun in Uplands neighbourhood
Three teenagers have been charged for their alleged roles in an armed robbery in Regina's Uplands neighbourhood – with police saying a woman was assaulted and threatened with a knife and gun Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon library workers heading back to the picket lines
Saskatoon’s city library workers are heading back to the picket lines for a second one-day strike on Tuesday.
-
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
-
Sask. RCMP deploys body-worn cameras, but don't expect to see much of the video
Front-line RCMP officers in Saskatchewan are being issued body-worn cameras this month, as part of a nationwide effort to increase “transparency and accountability.”
Vancouver
-
B.C. Premier David Eby's new cabinet shifts Dix, Farnworth into new roles
B.C. Premier David Eby introduced his new cabinet Monday, with some notable shuffles in high-profile ministries responsible for addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the province.
-
Men from Ontario, B.C. charged in 'mistaken identity' shooting, RCMP say
Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.
-
Man killed in group fight outside Surrey business
A man has died after being attacked during a large-scale fight in Surrey.
Vancouver Island
-
'Saving lives is not controversial': B.C. doctors set up 'unsanctioned' overdose prevention sites at hospitals
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby's new cabinet shifts Dix, Farnworth into new roles
B.C. Premier David Eby introduced his new cabinet Monday, with some notable shuffles in high-profile ministries responsible for addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the province.
-
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.