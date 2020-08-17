HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to hospital, prompting a lockdown of the facility Sunday evening.

Police received a report shortly after 10 p.m. that a man had been shot in the area of Lahey Road in Dartmouth, N.S., and was en route to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

The 26-year-old man is being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the Lahey Road area and confirmed a shooting had taken place. Officers searched the area, along with a K9 unit and forensic team.

Police also responded to the hospital, which was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Investigators have since cleared the scene on Lahey Road and the lockdown has been lifted at the hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting but say information about a suspect is not available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.