Long weekend off to a stormy, soggy start in Nova Scotia

The long weekend kicked off with a stormy and soggy start in Nova Scotia, as a line of heavy storms swept through the province.

The deluge of rain overwhelmed the storm water system in Halifax Saturday, with flood-waters spilling into neighbourhoods and low-lying communities

Bhaumik Sharma was driving to work early Saturday morning when his car got stuck in flooding on Upper Water St. in downtown Halifax. While his car made it through most of the floodwaters, it eventually stopped.

“At the end of the road the water was finishing [and] my car stopped up and then the water started filling up in the car and then it got to my legs and I have to get out,” said Sharma.

Sharma was not alone. Other cars taking that same road were left in the floodwaters.

As the damage-piled up, towing companies expected a busy day. “A lot of vehicles tend to drive through the water and the vehicles are just not designed to go into water and they stall pretty quickly, so by the looks of it there are three right here and there’s a couple other roads that are flooded so I could see at least ten [more] for sure,” Tyler Sigurdson, McNeills Autopro Elmsdale tow-truck driver, said Friday.

Some roads in the Halifax area were closed, including the Bedford Highway.

Fields in Bedford and Cole Harbour were flooded, along with a road and camp entrance in Sambro Head.

For the second time in two weeks, it wasn’t just streets affected, floodwaters made their way into some basements, including Carol Bernardo’s, who wound-up booking into a hotel for the day.

“Just in case. I mean the water is not too bad it seems right now, but I’m not feeling overly safe with the amount that’s accumulating right now. I’m also worried that there’s a pipe near the bathroom,” she said.

It was a difficult start to an anticipated weekend and the last thing many Nova Scotians wanted to see.

