

CTV Atlantic





Longtime Cape Breton Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner is leaving politics after 19 years in Ottawa.

The MP for Cape Breton-Canso announced Friday morning that he will not be re-offering in the upcoming federal election.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the people of Cape Breton-Canso,” said Cuzner in an Instagram post.

“I am proud of the work our government has done but I am looking forward to the next chapter.”

Cecil Clarke, mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, thanked Cuzner for his years of service on Twitter.

“It has been a pleasure to work with someone so committed to our community,” said Clarke.

The Glace Bay native was first elected to the House of Commons in 2000 and has been re-elected five times.

Cape Breton’s only other MP, Liberal Mark Eyking, confirmed in February that he won’t be seeking re-election in the riding of Sydney-Victoria in the federal election.