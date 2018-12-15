

CTV Atlantic





When New Glasgow native Margie Stewart goes shopping these days, she’s not just looking for deals- she also keeps an eye out for people she can help with an act of unexpected generosity.

Last December, Margie and her husband Gerald won $1.75 million from Atlantic Lotto. It gave her an idea.

“I was just so grateful for what transpired for us over the last year, that I just wanted to do something for complete strangers,” says Stewart.

This December, Stewart has been using her extra money to provide some extra generosity, by purchasing dozens of turkeys, hams and toys for holiday shoppers around Pictou County.

She says it’s not giving her money away, she’s paying it forward, and it’s made this year one of her best Christmases ever.

“My husband and I are able to do this now for people and it gives us great joy to be able to do it,” says Stewart.

You never know when or where Stewart may appear to share her good fortune and spread Christmas cheer.

“My grandchildren have done similar things at Christmas time for people, and I think it’s a tradition we should all practice,” says shopper Marion Morash.

William Turner was truly touched by Margie’s generosity.

“I think it’s a good thing, you know, a lot of people can’t afford stuff at Christmas, but nice for the generosity,” says Turner.

Gerald Stewart says that’s why he and his wife are happy to share some of their good fortune.

“You don’t know what people are feeling at Christmas time, and it’s nice to help people out, so that’s what we want to do,” says Gerald Stewart.

If there’s one thing the Stewarts wants to for Christmas, it’s that they inspire others to pay it forward in any way they can.

“It really has made Christmas for Gerry and I to be able to share what we have with complete strangers." explains Margie.

Stewart says she plans on continuing to give back to her community, through the Holidays and into the New Year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.