Louisbourg Lighthouse undergoing major facelift ahead of its 100th anniversary

The Louisbourg Lighthouse in Cape Breton is undergoing a historic refurbishment ahead of its 100th anniversary next year.

The current lighthouse was built in 1923, but there has been a lighthouse in the town since 1734.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Liberal MP Mike Kelloway announced Hastings Painting Corp. was awarded the contract to refurbish the lighthouse.

“I am very pleased to see that this historic Cape Breton landmark is receiving the upgrades that it needs. Locals and tourists alike have been visiting Louisbourg for over a century and these renovations mean that future generations can continue to do so,” said Kelloway in a news release.

According to the release, the work will cost approximately $1.3 million and includes a variety of historic concrete repairs, surface cleaning, recoating of the light tower, as well as other interior and exterior repairs.

Construction on the lighthouse has already started and is expected to be completed in time for the landmark’s centennial anniversary event next year.

“Today marks an important step in ensuring the longevity of the Louisbourg Lighthouse as a beacon for the maritime community, and means that Nova Scotians, tourists and seafarers will be able to fully celebrate its 100th anniversary next year,” says Minister of Public Services and Procurement Jean-Yves Duclos.

A temporary light will be put in place during the construction, though the lighthouse will not be accessible to the public.

