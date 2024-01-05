Lr. Sackville man facing drugs and weapon charges, targeted unhoused people: N.S. RCMP

A 56-year-old Lr. Sackville, N.S., man is facing multiple drugs and weapons charges after police say he targeted unhoused people in the community.

The RCMP began an investigation after receiving a tip in December 2023. Officers learned the man was selling drugs from a camper parked on Cobequid Road in exchange for cash or items like gift cards, according to a Friday news release from the force.

“It’s alarming that the accused targeted vulnerable unhoused people,” said Cory Bushell, an operations officer with the Halifax District RCMP, in the release.

“Our officers will continue to work with partners to help promote the safety of people experiencing homelessness in this area.”

Police executed a search warrant at the camper Friday morning and say the 56-year-old man was arrested as he returned to the camper in a Ford pickup truck.

During a search of the camper and Ford pickup, police say they found:

cocaine

pills suspected to be opioids

a conducted energy weapon

a crossbow, replica firearms (.357 caliber revolver and a break-barrel air rifle)

ammunition

sensory irritant

cash

gift cards

unstamped tobacco

The man remains in custody and is set to appear in custody in Halifax provincial court later Friday to face charges not limited to:

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime

two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence

Police say the investigation continues.

