RCMP in Lunenburg are investigating a bizarre incident after a horse-and-buggy slammed into a business on Sunday afternoon.

Police say shortly before 1:00 p.m. on May 19, they responded to a complaint of a collision involving a local horse-and-buggy tour on Montague St. in Lunenburg.

Police believe the horse became spooked and took off running with passengers on board, striking a parked vehicle before crashing into the building and smashing a glass window.

Two passengers and a drive were on board at the time of the collision, but no injuries were reported, however the horse did receive several stiches.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.