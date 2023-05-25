Maintenance work closes Halifax's MacKay Bridge this weekend

MacKay Bridge tolls pictured May 25, 2023. (CTV Atlantic/Jesse Thomas) MacKay Bridge tolls pictured May 25, 2023. (CTV Atlantic/Jesse Thomas)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island