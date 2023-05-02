Major changes to Halifax-area schools a surprise to parents, guardians

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Elementary school students in Quebec find a body while on a field trip, a man allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds, and airplane noise can have a major impact on your sleep.

Writers strike looks to be a long fight, as Hollywood braces

Hollywood writers picketing to preserve pay and job security outside major studios and streamers braced for a long fight at the outset of a strike that immediately forced late-night shows into hiatus, put other productions on pause and had the entire industry slowing its roll.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island