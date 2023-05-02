Major changes to Halifax-area schools a surprise to parents, guardians
The Halifax Regional Centre for Education is implementing major changes to 19 schools, which are part of the Woodlawn, J.L. Ilsley, Halifax West and Millwood family of high schools.
The main reason: rapid population growth.
A notice was sent to families earlier this week, which outlines the changes to each family of schools.
“We have welcomed more than 1,000 new students since September 30, 2022,” said HRCE spokesperson Lindsey Bunin.
Some junior highs will switch to Grades 6 to 8. Many elementary students about to enter Grade 6 will now be forced to begin junior high in the fall.
“My son is in Grade 5 at Portland Estates Elementary,” said Margaret Pike, “which means he will be moving, if this plan stays as it is, over to Ellenvale and he will be a Grade 6 student at the junior high school.”
Many families have been caught off guard by the decision.
“They didn’t engage or consult at all with our communities,” said Pike.
Liberal MLA Brenden Maguire has three children attending schools in the Spryfield area.
“Now we have families that are being split apart,” said Maguire. “We have kids that are separated going to different schools.”
Maguire is also concerned students will be moved to schools that do not have excel after-school programs.
“Parents depend on that,” said Maguire. “They need to know right now if the schools are going to have excel programs and right now they don’t.”
Bunin said the HRCE may add more excel child-care programs by the fall.
“We have asked parents to weigh in on how to best prepare a smooth transition,” said Bunin, who added these changes by HRCE are considered final.
