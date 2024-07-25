Sackville, N.B., man sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with drug trafficking

A 39-year-old man from Sackville, N.B., has been sentenced to seven years in prison following drug trafficking investigations in the southeastern part of the province.

On April 10, Colt Leblanc pleaded guilty to charges stemming from three different investigations, according to a news release from the RCMP.

In connection with a November 2023 investigation, Leblanc pleaded guilty to the following charges:

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

resisting or obstructing a peace officer

unauthorized possession of a firearm or restricted weapon

possession of a firearm or prohibited weapon when knowing possession is unauthorized

weapons possession contrary to an order and failure to surrender authorization

LeBlanc pleaded guilty to charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in connection with a February 2022 investigation.

As a result of an April 2021 investigation, LeBlanc pleaded guilty to the following charges:

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime equal to or less than $5000

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession for the purpose of trafficking opioids

unauthorized possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon

On May 6, LeBlanc was sentenced to seven years in prison, minus time served. He was ordered to forfeit over $154,000 in seized money to the Crown.

Leblanc will be subject to a 10-year weapon prohibition upon release.

