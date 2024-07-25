ATLANTIC
    • Sackville, N.B., man sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with drug trafficking

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A 39-year-old man from Sackville, N.B., has been sentenced to seven years in prison following drug trafficking investigations in the southeastern part of the province.

    On April 10, Colt Leblanc pleaded guilty to charges stemming from three different investigations, according to a news release from the RCMP.

    In connection with a November 2023 investigation, Leblanc pleaded guilty to the following charges:

    • possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
    • resisting or obstructing a peace officer
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm or restricted weapon
    • possession of a firearm or prohibited weapon when knowing possession is unauthorized
    • weapons possession contrary to an order and failure to surrender authorization

    LeBlanc pleaded guilty to charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in connection with a February 2022 investigation.

    As a result of an April 2021 investigation, LeBlanc pleaded guilty to the following charges:

    • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime equal to or less than $5000
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking opioids
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon

    On May 6, LeBlanc was sentenced to seven years in prison, minus time served. He was ordered to forfeit over $154,000 in seized money to the Crown.

    Leblanc will be subject to a 10-year weapon prohibition upon release.

