HALIFAX -- A 21-year-old Halifax man is facing charges after police say shots were fired during an altercation in North Kentville, N.S. on Saturday.

Kings District RCMP says at 5:40 p.m. on July 24, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Gracie Drive.

According to police, two men got out of their vehicles and began fighting. Police say one of the men had a gun, and a gunshot was heard.

Police say both men fled when officers arrived on scene, but police located one of the men a short distance away.

On July 26, Halifax Regional Police officers arrested the second man without incident and turned him over to Kings District RCMP.

Stephen Derez Brown–Beals, 21, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Windsor Provincial Court to face the following charges:

Discharging a firearm with intent

Pointing a firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of restricted firearm with ammunition

Three counts of uttering threats

Assault

Police say no one was injured during the altercation. The investigation is ongoing.