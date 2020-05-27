HALIFAX -- A 21-year-old man is facing charges after an assault with a weapon in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Tuesday.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to an assault that happened near a business on Cole Harbour Road.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was approached by an acquaintance when an argument began. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and pulled a knife on him, before a bystander took the victim inside a business and called 911.

Police located the suspect, who fled from the scene on foot. He was arrested without incident.

The suspect was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Sept. 23.