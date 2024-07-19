Man, 33, charged with stunting after vehicle's speed clocked at 50 km/h over limit: Halifax Regional Police

A 33-year-old man is facing a stunting charge after police say he was driving 160 km/h in a 110 km/h speed zone.

Halifax Regional Police says an officer saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport exit just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the man was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The man’s driver's licence was also suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized. Police say he was also issued a summary offence ticket for not having valid insurance.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

