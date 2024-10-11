ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man, 39, dies after truck veers off highway: N.S. RCMP

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has died after the truck he was driving crashed in Port Mouton.

    RCMP and fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle found off Highway 103 near exit 21 around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

    Police say a Ford F150 veered off the highway and ended up in a wooded area nearby.

    The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man from Liverpool, was found dead.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

