Man, 39, dies after truck veers off highway: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has died after the truck he was driving crashed in Port Mouton.

RCMP and fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle found off Highway 103 near exit 21 around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a Ford F150 veered off the highway and ended up in a wooded area nearby.

The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man from Liverpool, was found dead.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

