Man, 62, charged after driver assaulted, vehicle hit with suspected tire iron in Dartmouth
A 62-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault and road-rage incident involving a tire iron in Dartmouth, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault in a parking lot at 84 Main Street around 4:35 p.m. on Jan. 9.
According to police, a man in a vehicle cut off another vehicle in the parking lot. Once both vehicles came to a stop, police say one man exited his vehicle and proceeded to assault the other driver and hit the other vehicle with what was believed to be a tire iron.
The man then fled the area in his vehicle.
The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.
Earlier this week, police say officers arrested the suspect without incident.
The man has been charged with:
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
- assault with a weapon
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- mischief (property damage)
The man, whose name has not yet been released, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Noting severity of symptoms as 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant spreads, officials again urge booster shots
As the first pandemic-response guidelines of the year were released in Canada, public health officials warned its 'too early' to relax COVID-19 measures, noting the spread of the subvariant known as XBB.1.5, or Kraken.
Returning to school within 2 days of a concussion linked to faster recovery in kids: study
Returning to school within two days of a concussion can lead to faster recovery in youth and children, according to a new Canadian study.
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6 per cent of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of a homeless man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
Canada hopes to position itself as future leader in commercial space launches
Canada is hoping to capitalize on its vast geography and space expertise to position itself as the next global player in commercial space launches.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
BoC expected to deliver eighth consecutive rate hike, but it's probably the last one
Economists don't believe the Bank of Canada is ready to hit the brakes on its interest rate-hiking cycle just yet, even as signs grow that inflation is easing and the economy is softening.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
Toronto
-
Ontario woman shocked into silence after winning $60-million Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman says she was shocked into silence upon learning she had won $60-million in a Lotto Max jackpot – she didn’t speak for 30 minutes, trying to figure out how to share the news with her family.
-
4 teens arrested after allegedly stealing $1.2M in gold and silver
Four teens, some as young as 15, are facing charges after they allegedly stole $1.2 million worth of gold and silver from a precious metals store on Bloor Street at gunpoint, only to be apprehended while fleeing the scene.
-
This is how thieves stole a Toronto condo and sold it for $970,000
Moffy Yu, a former international student who now lives in China's Hubei province, said she never put her home in Toronto up for sale. Instead, she says, it was stolen.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
-
CPS allows officers to wear 'thin blue line' pins, which convey different message
Calgary police officials say pins, which are similar to a controversial patch that has racial undertones, will remain on uniforms because they have a different meaning to the service.
-
Bret Hart opening 'Hitman's Bar' in Calgary
Calgary will soon be home to a new bar owned by none other than Bret 'Hitman' Hart.
Montreal
-
Canada hopes to position itself as future leader in commercial space launches
Canada is hoping to capitalize on its vast geography and space expertise to position itself as the next global player in commercial space launches.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
-
Noting severity of symptoms as 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant spreads, officials again urge booster shots
As the first pandemic-response guidelines of the year were released in Canada, public health officials warned its 'too early' to relax COVID-19 measures, noting the spread of the subvariant known as XBB.1.5, or Kraken.
Edmonton
-
Noting severity of symptoms as 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant spreads, officials again urge booster shots
As the first pandemic-response guidelines of the year were released in Canada, public health officials warned its 'too early' to relax COVID-19 measures, noting the spread of the subvariant known as XBB.1.5, or Kraken.
-
Leon Draisaitl, Stuart Skinner named to NHL All-Star roster with Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid won’t be the only Edmonton Oiler heading to Florida for the NHL All-Star Weekend.
-
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Brands of cheese sold in Ontario recalled after illness outbreak
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of soft and semi-soft surface-ripened cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
-
Northern Ont. police say violent text extortion scheme circulating
A new extortion scheme circulating in northern Ontario involves violent texts including threatening messages containing images of dead bodies and body parts, police say.
-
This is how thieves stole a Toronto condo and sold it for $970,000
Moffy Yu, a former international student who now lives in China's Hubei province, said she never put her home in Toronto up for sale. Instead, she says, it was stolen.
London
-
Pedestrian struck in west London
Serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west London on Friday. Around 6:20 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West.
-
Ontario expands 'Learn and Stay' grant to paramedics, lab techs
The Ontario government has announced an expansion to the ‘Learn and Stay’ grant. Ontario premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, as well as Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop are in London on Friday for the announcement.
-
Serious injuries following Tillsonburg crash
Serious injuries are reported following a two-vehicle crash near Tillsonburg.
Winnipeg
-
Noting severity of symptoms as 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant spreads, officials again urge booster shots
As the first pandemic-response guidelines of the year were released in Canada, public health officials warned its 'too early' to relax COVID-19 measures, noting the spread of the subvariant known as XBB.1.5, or Kraken.
-
Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to second Mexican destination
Starting in February, travellers won't be able to fly with Sunwing between Winnipeg and two Mexican destinations, the company confirmed.
-
Light-based art festival to illuminate Exchange District storefronts, alleyways
A new festival is lighting up Winnipeg’s Exchange District during the dead of winter with luminous art.
Ottawa
-
Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan
As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.
-
Noting severity of symptoms as 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant spreads, officials again urge booster shots
As the first pandemic-response guidelines of the year were released in Canada, public health officials warned its 'too early' to relax COVID-19 measures, noting the spread of the subvariant known as XBB.1.5, or Kraken.
-
Man wounded in shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area of Gilmour and O'Connor streets just after 7 p.m. Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal Prince Albert police shooting followed 'foot chase,' investigators say
A police shooting in Prince Albert which that left a man dead followed a brief pursuit on foot, according to investigators.
-
North Battleford man battling depression left without help
In 2022, Scott Smith says he was turned away from Battlefords Union Hospital while he was in a bout of depression.
-
Panel recommends approval of 4% SaskPower rate increase
An April 1 four per cent rate increase from SaskPower has been recommended for approval from the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel, a news release said.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Special gutted by fire, officials say residents safe and uninjured
Residents of a Vancouver Special that erupted in flames Friday morning are all safe, according to fire officials, who are now investigating the cause of the blaze.
-
B.C. health minister silent as muzzling criticism grows
More B.C. health-care workers have spoken up publicly and on background confirming CTV News reporting on allegations of repercussions for speaking up about patient care and workplace conditions, but the health minister has not answered questions on the matter.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. | Police to release their findings of Saanich, B.C., bank shootout where two suspects died
Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout last June in which two gunmen were killed outside a Victoria-area bank branch.
Regina
-
Panel recommends approval of 4% SaskPower rate increase
An April 1 four per cent rate increase from SaskPower has been recommended for approval from the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel, a news release said.
-
'It happened quickly': Sask. family sent away from hospital, forced to give birth on floor of townhouse
Tara and Mitchell Luce have three children together — and after their experience with one-month-old Lincoln, they don’t expect to be adding to their family of five.
-
Sask. RCMP officers recognized for saving woman from smoke-filled house
Two Southey RCMP officers are being recognized for saving a non-responsive woman from a smoke filled home in November 2022.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. | Police to release their findings of Saanich, B.C., bank shootout where two suspects died
Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout last June in which two gunmen were killed outside a Victoria-area bank branch.
-
Long-awaited cell service between Sooke, Port Renfrew expected this spring
Long-awaited cellular service between Sooke and Port Renfrew, B.C., will be fully operational by the spring, according to Rogers Communications.
-
Campbell River declares state of emergency over landslide
The City of Campbell River has declared a state of local emergency as it continues to investigate the landslide that forced the evacuation of two condo buildings earlier this week.