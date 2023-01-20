Man, 62, charged after driver assaulted, vehicle hit with suspected tire iron in Dartmouth

A 62-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault and road-rage incident involving a tire iron in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault in a parking lot at 84 Main Street around 4:35 p.m. on Jan. 9.

According to police, a man in a vehicle cut off another vehicle in the parking lot. Once both vehicles came to a stop, police say one man exited his vehicle and proceeded to assault the other driver and hit the other vehicle with what was believed to be a tire iron.

The man then fled the area in his vehicle.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier this week, police say officers arrested the suspect without incident.

The man has been charged with:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

mischief (property damage)

The man, whose name has not yet been released, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.