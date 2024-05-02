ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia announces program to create more licensed not-for-profit child-care spaces

    Children at play at a child-care centre. (Communications Nova Scotia / File) Children at play at a child-care centre. (Communications Nova Scotia / File)
    A new program announced by the Government of Nova Scotia Thursday will help create more licensed not-for-profit child-care spaces across the province.

    The Early Learning and Child Care Major Infrastructure Program will spend $20 million on new construction or major renovations.

    A news release from the province says priority will be given to projects that serve diverse or vulnerable communities, communities with low child-care coverage rates and projects in publicly owned facilities.

    “Child-care spaces are in high demand across the province, and we need to be innovative in how we make child care more accessible,” said Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, in Thursday's release.

    “This program, combined with the minor infrastructure and family home start-up programs, support the expansion and transformation of child care in Nova Scotia.”

    The province says funding caps differ based on the type of project.

    For leasehold and rental properties, applicants can receive up to $20,000 per space created, up to a maximum of $1.5 million.

    For properties owned by the child-care operator or if the child-care centre is in a public building, such as a university, projects can receive up to $40,000 per space created, up to a maximum of $3.5 million.

    The deadline to apply is June 13.

