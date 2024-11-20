ATLANTIC
    • Man, 85, killed in two-vehicle crash in Berwick, N.B.

    A man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Berwick, N.B. (Google Maps) A man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Berwick, N.B. (Google Maps)
    An 85-year-old man has been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Berwick, N.B.

    Sussex RCMP, the Millstream Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash on Route 10 around 5 p.m.

    Police believe the crash happened when a northbound pickup truck struck a car, which was also northbound.

    The driver of the car died at the scene. The man was from Keirstead Mountain, N.B.

    The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

    A New Brunswick RCMP traffic reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are assisting with the investigation.

    An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the driver's exact cause of death.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

