Man accused of threatening Halifax bus driver, assaulting two people during home invasion

A man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened a Halifax Transit driver and tried to take over the bus, tried to get in another vehicle, and then broke into a home and assaulted two people inside.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault at the Halifax Transit Lacewood Terminal around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man had entered a bus and threatened to harm the driver if he didn’t get out of the vehicle. The driver tried to use his radio to call for help, but police say the man stopped him and damaged the radio.

The man tried to start the bus but couldn’t. At that point, police say he fled on foot, and then tried to get into another vehicle that was driving by. The man opened the door to the vehicle, but police say the driver managed to drive away. The man then fled down Radcliffe Drive on foot.

While searching for the man, officers learned someone had broken into a home on Lancaster Drive. They responded to the home and found a man who matched the description of the suspect involved in the incident at the bus terminal.

Police allege the man broke into the home, threatened the people inside, demanded they give him keys to their vehicle, and assaulted them.

A man and woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Zachariah Russell, 42, appeared in Halifax provincial court Monday to face the following charges:

assault

assault causing bodily harm

unlawful confinement

uttering threats

break and enter

possession of stolen goods over $5000.00

mischief

