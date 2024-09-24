Halifax de-designates tent encampment on University Avenue over safety concerns

The Halifax Regional Municipality is de-designating an encampment space on University Avenue due to snow-clearing safety concerns.

The municipality says the equipment used for snow removal in the winter works close to the University Avenue green space, making it unsafe for people sheltering in the area.

“In advance of the winter weather, municipal staff are providing people sleeping rough with notices to leave the University Avenue green space,” a news release from the municipality reads.

HRM says people who are staying at the site must gather all their belongings, including tents, and leave the area by 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The green space between Robie and South Park streets on University Avenue was originally designed to allow for six tents, but it often saw dozens.

In the next five weeks, people sleeping rough on University Avenue will be offered transportation to indoor shelter or housing options, or other designated encampment locations. The municipality will also offer temporary storage of belongings.

The remaining designated encampment sites are:

the Barrington Street green space

Green Road Park

Lower Flinn Park

Cogswell Park

the Geary Street green space

