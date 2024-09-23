Pedestrian struck and killed on Moncton highway Monday afternoon

A man in his 60s was struck by an SUV and killed while walking on Wheeler Boulevard in Moncton, N.B., late Monday afternoon, said Sgt. Thierry Malenfant of the Codiac Regional RCMP.

Emergency crews in Moncton were called to the collision at 3:28 p.m. but were unable to help the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

No charges have been laid against the driver of the vehicle but the incident is under investigation.

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Brad Calhoon said they dispatched three vehicles to the scene just before 4 p.m.

Video submitted to CTV News on Monday showed a heavy police presence in the eastbound lane near Walmart in northwest Moncton.

“Normally on the highway we’ll send a couple of assets there just to, if nothing else, to block traffic. So usually we have one crew that’s working the accident and another crew would be sent there to act as traffic control to divert traffic, to protect our guys and girls on the highway,” said Calhoon.

