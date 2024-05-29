Man airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash in Melvern Square: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A man from Paradise, N.S., was taken to hospital following a motorcycle crash in Melvern Square, N.S., on May 16.

    Annapolis District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash in the 430 block of Vault Road around 10:45 p.m.

    A news release from police Wednesday says officers learned that a motorcycle was travelling north on the roadway when it struck a mailbox.

    The sole rider, a 43-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

    Police say he was taken to a local hospital, before being airlifted to a hospital in Halifax.

    Vault Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

