HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police arrested a 45-year-old man on Sunday after an apartment was reportedly broken into in Halifax’s south end.

Police say at 6:17 a.m. on September 13, they received a call of a break & enter in progress at an apartment in the 1000-block of South Park Street.

The caller says they woke up to smashing sounds and unknown male yelling inside the residence.

Multiple officers surrounded the property and attempted to have the suspect surrender. The suspect did not comply and attempted to flee the apartment.

Officers pursued the suspect into a building and arrested a 45-year-old man. His name has not been released at this time.

Police say they located several items that were reported stolen in previous break & enters in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect is held for court on Monday, and is facing the following criminal charges: break & enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.