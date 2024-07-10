Man arrested after fleeing police, crashing into power pole: Charlottetown police

ATLANTIC
    A 26-year-old man from Charlottetown, P.E.I., has been arrested after he allegedly fled from police in a vehicle and on foot.

    Charlottetown Police Services responded to a call about a man following his ex-girlfriend as she was driving on Longworth Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

    Officers located both vehicles travelling east bound on Allen Street and attempted to pull the trailing vehicle over, according to a news release from police.

    Police say the trail vehicle then passed the complainants vehicle at a high-rate of speed and eventually lost control and crashed into a power pole on Beasley Avenue.

    The man then attempted to run from police but was arrested after a short foot chase, according to the release.

    Following a search, officers seized a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine.

    The man has been charged with:

    •  flight from police
    •  dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    •  operating a motor vehicle while prohibited
    •  assault with a weapon
    •  mischief over $5,000 dollars
    •  possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

    He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 9 a.m.

