

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- A man in his 20s is in police custody after a WestJet flight from Halifax to Calgary was diverted to Toronto's Pearson airport on Wednesday evening.

Peel Region police received the call around 7 p.m. about an unruly passenger on board WestJet flight 231.

The plane landed at Pearson about 90 minutes later and police said a male suspect was arrested without incident.

WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said the plane, carrying about 150 people, resumed flying to Calgary after being on the ground for about 1.5 hours due to what she called a "disruptive guest."

Stewart said due to privacy concerns and the involvement of law enforcement, no further information would be provided.

Sgt. Adrian Taylor of Peel Region police said charges would likely be laid but he did not elaborate.