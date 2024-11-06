Man arrested after P.E.I. RCMP seize drugs and replica guns

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after police say they seized drugs and replica guns from a home in Margate, P.E.I.

East Prince RCMP seized about two ounces of methamphetamine, roughly 19 grams of heroin, replica pistols and a pellet gun after executing a search warrant at the home on Tuesday. The methamphetamine represents between 112 and 560 doses and the heroin is 190 doses, said police.

Police say the P.E.I. man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

The matter is still under investigation. RCMP said charges are expected.

For more P.E.I. news, visit our dedicated provincial page.