ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man arrested after P.E.I. RCMP seize drugs and replica guns

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 38-year-old man has been arrested after police say they seized drugs and replica guns from a home in Margate, P.E.I.

    East Prince RCMP seized about two ounces of methamphetamine, roughly 19 grams of heroin, replica pistols and a pellet gun after executing a search warrant at the home on Tuesday. The methamphetamine represents between 112 and 560 doses and the heroin is 190 doses, said police.

    Police say the P.E.I. man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

    The matter is still under investigation. RCMP said charges are expected.

    For more P.E.I. news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News