Man arrested after P.E.I. RCMP seize drugs and replica guns
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after police say they seized drugs and replica guns from a home in Margate, P.E.I.
East Prince RCMP seized about two ounces of methamphetamine, roughly 19 grams of heroin, replica pistols and a pellet gun after executing a search warrant at the home on Tuesday. The methamphetamine represents between 112 and 560 doses and the heroin is 190 doses, said police.
Police say the P.E.I. man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.
The matter is still under investigation. RCMP said charges are expected.
Live election results: Trump retakes the White House, defeats Harris by winning key swing states
AP has declared the battleground state of Michigan for Trump. That completes his sweep of the 'Blue Wall' states that surround the Great Lakes.
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Read the full transcript of Donald Trump's victory speech
The former U.S. president and now president-elect addressed a crowd of supporters at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after 2:30 a.m. EST, Wednesday morning.
'Canada will be absolutely fine': Justin Trudeau, his ministers and Pierre Poilievre congratulate Donald Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic
Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.
Who won the popular vote? U.S. election vote totals from the past 40 years
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday morning, was also ahead in the popular vote. Historically, though, the candidate with the most votes hasn’t always won the contest.
Calgary senior charged with sexual assaults of Canadian immigrant
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
'How to move to Canada' surges on Google as U.S. wakes up to Donald Trump win
U.S. search engine queries about moving to Canada shot up Wednesday in the wake of Donald Trump’s decisive win in the presidential election.
Kamala Harris made a historic dash for the White House. Here's why she fell short.
It was a moment that encapsulated one of the biggest challenges facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign – which, in the end, proved insurmountable. A country crying out for change got a candidate who, at a crucial moment as more voters were tuning in, decided to soft-pedal the change she knew she represented.
Toronto
Car dealership employees accused of selling stolen cars: Toronto police
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
2 hospitalized after fire at North York apartment building
Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a fire at an apartment building in North York.
Calgary
Calgary senior charged with sexual assaults of Canadian immigrant
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
'A serious challenge': Calgary Chamber of Commerce wary of Trump's second presidency
Calgary's business leaders say Donald Trump winning the U.S. election means a big challenge in the days ahead.
Calgary Stampede reveals official 2025 poster
The Calgary Stampede 2025 poster embodies the spirit and resilience that defines the event, officials said Wednesday.
Edmonton
McDavid returns to Oilers lineup against Golden Knights
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is playing against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night.
Alberta will cover increased costs for rural RCMP for another year with review planned
The Alberta government announced it will cover the increased cost of policing in rural areas for one year.
Company to pay $200K in connection with death of worker at Tofield arena
A recreational sporting facility equipment supplier has been sentenced for a workplace fatality in 2022.
Montreal
Legault warns of a possible influx of migrants following Trump's election
Quebec Premier François Legault is raising concerns about the prospect of a wave of migrants coming to the province following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
Sylvain Levesque resigns as 2nd Vice-President of the Assembly
After obstructing or attempting to obstruct the work of the National Assembly's ethics watchdog, CAQ MNA Sylvain Lévesque resigned from his position as second vice-president of the Assembly on Wednesday.
Quebec 'ready to use' notwithstanding clause to force doctors to practice in province
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government is prepared to use the notwithstanding clause to force doctors trained in Quebec to begin their careers in the province's public system.
Ottawa
Kingston, Ont. doctor fighting OHIP clawback of $660K in pandemic vaccination payments
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
-
Community rallies to find missing springer-spaniel in Manotick
A search is underway in Manotick Ont., for Bentley, a four-year-old springer-spaniel dog, which was last seen near the south side of the towns island, near the curling club on Sunday.
London
Developers sell the last privately owned portion of Sifton Bog to UTRCA
Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments confirmed the sale of 7.23 hectares (18 acres) of land to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition following serious motor collision in London
A man is in serious condition after a collision on Tuesday evening.
Over $170,000 in drugs seized, wanted man arrested with loaded firearm: London police
Three people are facing charges after London police found a wanted man in possession of a loaded firearm.
Barrie
Georgina woman takes home $349,000 with RVH draw, 'This is unbelievable'
The RVH Auxiliary 50/50 October draw made one woman from Georgina $349,192 richer.
One person found dead after house fire in Wasaga Beach
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
Mother of one planning a very merry Christmas after lottery win
A Kleinburg woman plans to make sure her family has a very merry Christmas after winning the lottery.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING Car hits rock cut on Lasalle extension in Greater Sudbury
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after a silver BMW crashed into a rock cut.
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
Sudbury police looking for two suspects in sexual assault, assault at pub
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help with identifying two suspects involved in a sexual assault and assault at a Garson pub last week.
Kitchener
Driver facing multiple charges after being stopped in Cambridge for a tire issue
A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.
Windsor
Arrest warrant issued for stabbing suspect: WPS
The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in connection to Monday’s downtown stabbing.
What’s open and closed for Remembrance Day in Windsor-Essex
As many Windsor-Essex residents pay tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day, there are some closures to keep in mind on Monday, Nov. 11.
Investigation underway after incident on Dufferin Place
Windsor police are investigating an incident on Dufferin Place in the downtown area.
Winnipeg
'It is very scary': Advocates urge Manitobans to test homes for radon
Health advocates are warning Manitobans about an odorless, colourless killer that could be lurking in your home.
Snow clearing costs already piling up at Winnipeg City Hall
Finance officials at Winnipeg City Hall are hoping mother nature is kind this winter, as the snow budget is already being pushed over its limit.
Minnedosa residents asked to reduce sewage usage after pump failure
Residents of Minnedosa are being asked to limit their sewage usage after the town’s lift station pumps failed Tuesday night.
Regina
Canada Post suspends deliveries in Regina after first blast of winter
Canada Post has issued a "red delivery alert" for Regina due to inclement weather and freezing rain.
Moe calls on federal government to intervene in B.C. port strike
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is calling on the federal government to intervene and end the current labour impasse affecting ports in B.C.
Here are the candidates for Ward 6 in Regina
Ward 6 has the largest voting population of any in Regina at 21,380 and makes up a large portion of the east and northeastern sections of the city.
Saskatoon
Saskatchewan residents brace for potential trade impacts from U.S. election
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
Saskatchewan health officials warn of typhoid fever exposure at pizza restaurant
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate: Cynthia Block
Even after spending the past eight years on city council representing Ward 6, Cynthia Block has greater ambitions for rapidly growing and changing Saskatoon.
Vancouver
B.C. premier congratulates Trump, looks ahead to 'shared priorities'
Political leaders in British Columbia offered their congratulations to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, as concerns loom about the impact his administration will have on the province’s economy.
B.C. premier's new cabinet to be sworn in Nov. 18
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be introduced at a swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 18, the premier's office announced Wednesday.
-
Vancouver Island
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Kelowna
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.